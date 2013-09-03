SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on commodity plays; Indonesia leads

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Tuesday as investors loaded up on commodities-related stocks amid a spate of upbeat economic data across the globe while Indonesian coal miners gained as a rise in the dollar bolstered earnings outlook. The region saw rotational play into commodity and energy stocks, including Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, Tenaga Nasional and Thai Oil, on optimism about the global economic outlook. Trading volume was relatively weak across exchanges, mostly below a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, reflecting a lack of conviction among risk-averse investors as caution persisted on weak economic data in Southeast Asia. Indonesian shares outperformed, with Jakarta's Composite Index closing up 1.5 percent, regaining some of the 2.2 percent drop on Monday, with shares in PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk up 5.8 percent after a 4.6 percent loss on Monday. Investors piled into coal miners, including Adaro Energy , as the dollar's appreciation against the rupiah provides benefits for coal plays. The Indonesian rupiah weakened past the psychologically important level of 11,000 per dollar on Tuesday, for the first time in more than four years, as the market fretted after the government reported a record monthly trade deficit. The Philippine composite index ended up 0.4 percent, holding up above the key 6,000 closing level for a third session, with its economic outperformance underpinning the broader market sentiment. Philippine stocks remained relatively high, trading at around 17 times forward price-to-earnings multiple versus 22 times at the peak of the market in May, said Manila-based strategist Luz Lorenzo of Maybank ATR Kim Eng. Luz expected the market rise to 7,000 levels toward the end of the year. The index target reflected 19 times forward price-to-earnings. "...the economy is also on a higher growth trajectory, with GDP expansion in the last six quarters exceeding 6 percent. This has not happened since the eighties, which is how far back quarterly data goes. We believe such growth is sustainable and justifies the higher market PER," Luz said. Malaysian shares edged up 0.4 percent after Monday's 0.6 percent loss. Thai stocks retreated, down 0.6 percent after a surge of more than 2 percent on Monday. Stocks in Singapore closed nearly flat, reversing earlier gains, after having risen on Monday. Stocks in Vietnam edged down 0.1 percent as trade resumed after a market holiday on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.59 382.98 -0.10 Singapore 3054.78 3055.72 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1724.21 1717.56 +0.39 Bangkok 1315.41 1323.70 -0.63 Jakarta 4164.01 4101.23 +1.53 Manila 6083.91 6061.80 +0.36 Ho Chi Minh 472.17 472.70 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.59 424.10 -9.79 Singapore 3054.78 3167.08 -3.55 Kuala Lumpur 1724.21 1688.95 +2.09 Bangkok 1315.41 1391.93 -5.50 Jakarta 4164.01 4316.69 -3.54 Manila 6083.91 5812.73 +4.67 Ho Chi Minh 472.71 413.73 +14.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 185,068,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 132,452,500 166,761,810 Bangkok 8,755,503 8,969,849 Jakarta 3,977,986,000 3,524,733,167 Manila 39,082 82,891 Ho Chi Minh 29,194 43,658