SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Syria, ASEAN economic jitters
September 4, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Syria, ASEAN economic jitters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended
down on Wednesday, led by Indonesia and the Philippines, as
concerns about a potential U.S. military strike on Syria fuelled
selling in the emerging region already plagued by a weaker
economic outlook.
    Most Southeast Asian benchmark indexes ended around a week
low due to selling in heavyweights such as Malayan Banking
, Telkomunikasi Indonesia, Singapore
Telecommunications and Advanced Info Service
.
    The Philippine main index dropped 1.9 percent to
5,968.33, falling below a key 6,000 level for the first time in
three sessions.
    Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 2.2 percent to
4,073.46, led by falls in Telkomunikasi Indonesia and Astra
International. Coal miner Indika Energy 
erased most of its earlier gains due to late profit-taking.
    In its ASEAN economics report dated Sept. 3, Morgan Stanley
said it was downgrading its 2013/2014 GDP growth numbers for
ASEAN 4 -- Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore -- to
4.5-4.6 percent from 4.8-5.3 percent, reflecting a
weaker-than-expected first half 2013 and a more clouded outlook.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   377.86        382.57       -1.23
 Singapore          3015.42       3054.78       -1.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.76       1724.21       -0.43
 Bangkok            1303.21       1315.41       -0.93
 Jakarta            4073.46       4164.01       -2.17
 Manila             5968.33       6083.91       -1.90
 Ho Chi Minh         471.45        472.17       -0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   377.86        424.10      -10.90
 Singapore          3015.42       3167.08       -4.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.76       1688.95       +1.65
 Bangkok            1303.21       1391.93       -6.37
 Jakarta            4073.46       4316.69       -5.63
 Manila             5968.33       5812.73       +2.68
 Ho Chi Minh         471.45        413.73      +13.95
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         254,306,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      149,800,300          164,913,150      
 
 Bangkok             5,747,829            8,752,755      
 Jakarta         4,620,103,500        3,533,785,233    
 Manila                 48,214               80,791    
 Ho Chi Minh            69,278               42,818

