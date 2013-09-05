SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats amid weak rupiah

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks posted modest gains on Thursday after late profit-taking, while the Indonesian benchmark index drifted into a negative territory amid rising risk aversion as the rupiah extended fall against the dollar. Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent, after rising 1.2 percent in morning trade. Selling hit early gainers including Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Astra International. "The Indonesian market spooked because of the rupiah," said an equity trader in Jakarta. Rupiah forwards slid with one-month non-deliverable forwards to the dollar weakening to 11,880, their lowest since March 2009. Market players trimmed positions across major Southeast Asian bourses as cautions remained over tensions in Syria and pending global central meetings. Stocks in the Philippines edged down 0.2 percent after a 1.9 percent fall on Wednesday. Malaysia closed up 0.3 percent. Malaysia's central bank announced after market hours that it maintained overnight policy rate at 3 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 378.01 377.97 +0.01 Singapore 3039.45 3015.42 +0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1720.97 1716.76 +0.25 Bangkok 1313.49 1303.21 +0.79 Jakarta 4050.86 4073.46 -0.55 Manila 5959.22 5968.33 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 477.57 471.45 +1.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 378.01 424.10 -10.87 Singapore 3039.45 3167.08 -4.03 Kuala Lumpur 1720.97 1688.95 +1.90 Bangkok 1313.49 1391.93 -5.64 Jakarta 4050.86 4316.69 -6.16 Manila 5959.22 5812.73 +2.52 Ho Chi Minh 477.57 413.73 +15.43 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 211,893,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 120,043,600 165,787,680 Bangkok 6,175,586 8,640,658 Jakarta 3,881,655,000 3,557,111,917 Manila 67,578 80,063 Ho Chi Minh 47,477 43,359