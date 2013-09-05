FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats amid weak rupiah

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Thursday after late profit-taking, while
the Indonesian benchmark index drifted into a negative territory
amid rising risk aversion as the rupiah extended fall against
the dollar.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent,
after rising 1.2 percent in morning trade. Selling hit early
gainers including Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Astra
International.
    "The Indonesian market spooked because of the rupiah," said
an equity trader in Jakarta. Rupiah forwards slid with one-month
non-deliverable forwards to the dollar weakening
to 11,880, their lowest since March 2009. 
    Market players trimmed positions across major Southeast
Asian bourses as cautions remained over tensions in Syria and
pending global central meetings. 
    Stocks in the Philippines edged down 0.2 percent
after a 1.9 percent fall on Wednesday. Malaysia closed
up 0.3 percent. Malaysia's central bank announced after market
hours that it maintained overnight policy rate at 3 percent.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   378.01        377.97       +0.01
 Singapore          3039.45       3015.42       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1720.97       1716.76       +0.25
 Bangkok            1313.49       1303.21       +0.79
 Jakarta            4050.86       4073.46       -0.55
 Manila             5959.22       5968.33       -0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         477.57        471.45       +1.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   378.01        424.10      -10.87
 Singapore          3039.45       3167.08       -4.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1720.97       1688.95       +1.90
 Bangkok            1313.49       1391.93       -5.64
 Jakarta            4050.86       4316.69       -6.16
 Manila             5959.22       5812.73       +2.52
 Ho Chi Minh         477.57        413.73      +15.43
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         211,893,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      120,043,600          165,787,680      
 
 Bangkok             6,175,586            8,640,658      
 Jakarta         3,881,655,000        3,557,111,917    
 Manila                 67,578               80,063    
 Ho Chi Minh            47,477               43,359

