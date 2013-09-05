SE Asia Stocks-Most up in light volume; Thai index above key 1,320 level

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking global markets, with Thai benchmark outperforming on gains in banking shares, but light trading across exchanges suggested appetite for the emerging equities remained weak. Thai SET index climbed 1.6 percent at midday, breaching a key 1,320 level, with heavy buying in banking shares, including Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank . Buying momentum picked up after the index breached the first intraday resistance level of 1,305, traders said, lifting the SET from the oversold mark with the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 40.6 at midday. Analysts said banks earnings were attractive. "Despite concerns about a weaker Thai economy, banking sector is still a safe-heaven and so, this sector got a bit of good buying interest," said banking analyst Adisorn Muangparnchon at broker Phillip Securities. The market rally came in thin volume that was 39 percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions, similar to most others in the region. Malaysia was up 0.4 percent in volume that was just 24 percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions ahead of the central bank rate decision due later in the day. Bank Negara Malaysia is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3 percent. The region remained on the defensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17-18. "The next FOMC meeting will be held in two weeks' time and may be one of the most important one since the market expects the Fed will begin tapering its easing monetary policy," said a strategist at Krungsri Securities in Bangkok. The Philippine main index bucked the trend to fall 0.6 percent as foreign selling further derailed one of the region's outperformers this year. The Philippine stock exchange saw outflows over past 12 sessions to Wednesday worth a combined $553 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Analysts said the selldown was overdone. "Economic fundamentals are being overlooked by foreign investors in their rush for the exit," said Luz Lorenzo, head of research at Maybank ATR Kim Eng in Manila. "But these will eventually feed through to corporate profits and foreign funds are likely to rush in again, as was the case earlier in the year," Luz said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0621 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 380.73 377.97 +0.73 Singapore 3048.85 3015.42 +1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1722.76 1716.76 +0.35 Bangkok 1324.02 1303.21 +1.60 Jakarta 4099.50 4073.46 +0.64 Manila 5946.84 5968.33 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 475.25 471.45 +0.81