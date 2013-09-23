FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks see biggest fall since June
September 23, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks see biggest fall since June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks suffered their
worst drop in more than three months on Monday as investors,
including domestic institutions, locked in quick gains in
telecoms and banking stocks, while most others in Southeast Asia
posted slight losses. 
    The Thai SET index ended down 3.4 percent, its biggest
percentage loss in a single day since June 11, breaking below
the key 1,500 mark to a one-week closing low. 
    Brisk selling was seen in Shin Corporation Pcl,
True Corporation Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
, which were among last week's outperformers.
    The sell-off came after the index's 6.1 percent rally last
week which prompted profit taking by domestic funds and
so-called trigger funds, which are redeemed when the index hits
a target level, traders said.
    A bout of selling hit recent gainers across the region such
as Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings and Philippine Long Distance Telephone
.
    In Kuala Lumpur, local institutions sold shares worth a net
157 million ringgit ($49.61 million) while foreign investors
bought shares worth a net 120 million ringgit ($37.92 million),
stock exchange data showed.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.08        423.51       -1.75
 Singapore          3214.25       3237.53       -0.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.36       1801.83       -0.30
 Bangkok            1436.68       1486.76       -3.37
 Jakarta            4562.86       4583.83       -0.46
 Manila             6477.94       6424.45       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         479.09        477.19       +0.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.08        424.10       -1.89
 Singapore          3214.25       3167.08       +1.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.36       1688.95       +6.36
 Bangkok            1436.68       1391.93       +3.21
 Jakarta            4562.86       4316.69       +5.70
 Manila             6477.94       5812.73      +11.44
 Ho Chi Minh         479.09        413.73      +15.80
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         152,754,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      125,943,600          164,420,970      
 
 Bangkok             9,290,326            8,925,452      
 Jakarta         3,482,981,500        4,448,665,633    
 Manila                 80,858               92,869    
 Ho Chi Minh            46,168               45,624

