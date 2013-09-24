FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional loss
September 24, 2013 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged lower on Tuesday, with the Indonesian benchmark falling
more than 1 percent and the Philippine index reversing some
gains from the previous session, wary over the outlook for
monetary policy in the United States and Europe. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was an underperformer. It 
slipped at one point to 4,481, the lowest in almost one week, as
a fall in the rupiah added to the weak market 
sentiment. 
    Selling was broad-based in the large caps, with shares in
Astra International, the biggest firm by market value,
falling 3.7 percent. Coal miners such as Harum Energy 
fell due to a weak outlook for the sector.
    The Philippine main index was down 0.4 percent,
trimming some of Monday's 0.8 percent gain. It was still up 11
percent on the year, the second-best performer in Southeast Asia
after Vietnam which was up 16.7 percent.
    Shares in the Alliance Global Group, the most
actively traded on the Philippine exchange, were down 1.1
percent after a 1.7 percent gain on Monday.
    Trading activity also flagged across the region. In Kuala
Lumpur, the key index edged down 0.4 percent as shares
in lender Malayan Banking, the most actively traded,
slid 2.7 percent after four sessions of gains.
    Bucking the trend, Thai SET index was up 0.3
percent, recouping some of Monday's 3.4 percent loss. Vietnam
 gained 0.7 percent, extending Monday's 0.4 percent rise.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0656 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.45        416.00       -0.37
 Singapore          3212.07       3214.25       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.15       1796.36       -0.40
 Bangkok            1441.10       1436.68       +0.31
 Jakarta            4498.21       4562.86       -1.42
 Manila             6451.42       6477.94       -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         482.44        479.09       +0.70

