FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall; Indonesia, Thailand lag
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 24, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall; Indonesia, Thailand lag

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks posted their
worst drop in almost one month on Tuesday as a fall in the
rupiah spurred outflows, while other Southeast Asian
stocks extended their slides on caution over U.S. monetary and
fiscal policy. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished 2.3 percent lower, led by
falls in banking shares such as Bank Mandiri and Bank
Central Asia due to the prospect of slowing loan
growth outlook.
    Indonesia's central bank has target slower loan growth
through its new regulation, effective in November, mainly aimed
at increasing cautiousness among banks in channelling loans,
strategists at broker Bahana Securities wrote in a report.
    "We positively view this upcoming new RR-LDR ruling which is
more prudent, although arguably this regulation may not be
favourable for small banks, which has the propensity to have
high LDR," it said.
    Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 624.8
billion rupiah ($54.6 million) on Tuesday, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
    Among losers, Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent,
extending Monday's 3.4 percent drop, to its lowest close in more
than one week. Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8
percent, building on Monday's 0.4 percent rise. 
    Large cap banking and telecommunications shares
underperformed across Southeast Asia amid selling by domestic
institutions and foreign investors.
    In Kuala Lumpur, selling was most active in shares in
Malayan Banking and CIMB Group Holdings.
Malaysian bourse said domestic institution sold shares worth a
net 91 million ringgit ($28.5 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.84        416.00       -1.00
 Singapore          3211.75       3214.25       -0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1792.48       1796.36       -0.22
 Bangkok            1417.77       1436.68       -1.32
 Jakarta            4460.41       4562.86       -2.25
 Manila             6461.38       6477.94       -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         482.82        479.09       +0.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.84        424.10       -2.89
 Singapore          3211.75       3167.08       +1.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1792.48       1688.95       +6.13
 Bangkok            1417.77       1391.93       +1.86
 Jakarta            4460.41       4316.69       +3.33
 Manila             6461.38       5812.73      +11.18 
 Ho Chi Minh         482.82        413.73      +16.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         203,841,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      129,269,300          166,226,977      
 
 Bangkok             7,831,677            8,997,342      
 Jakarta         4,098,431,000        4,478,258,400    
 Manila                 70,046               93,747    
 Ho Chi Minh            82,400               46,226

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.