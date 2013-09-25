FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia extends loss; Thai shares rebound
September 25, 2013 / 10:38 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia extends loss; Thai shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets
eased in light trade on Wednesday, wary of mixed signals on U.S.
monetary policy, with the Indonesian benchmark extending losses
for a fourth session amid a weak rupiah and falls in
banking shares.
    Indonesia underperformed, with Jakarta's Composite Index
 sliding 1.2 percent to 4,406.77, its lowest close in
almost two weeks, with foreign investors selling a net 572
billion rupiah ($49.87 million) worth of shares, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
    Late buying by domestic institutions helped the index regain
some of the ground it lost earlier, traders said.
    The Thai stock exchange also saw strong buying from domestic
investors late in the session, with the SET index 
closing up 1.4 percent after a modest drop in morning trade.
    Shares such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial
Bank staged a mild rebound from earlier falls.
    "Domestic investors were more active, including the bout of
late buying," said Bangkok-based Teerawut Kanniphakul, a senior
analyst at CIMB Securities.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.03        411.70       -0.16
 Singapore          3208.58       3211.75       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.06       1792.48       -0.47
 Bangkok            1436.90       1417.77       +1.35
 Jakarta            4406.77       4460.41       -1.20
 Manila             6420.42       6461.38       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         486.22        482.82       +0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.03        424.10       -3.08
 Singapore          3208.58       3167.08       +1.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.06       1688.95       +5.63
 Bangkok            1436.90       1391.93       +3.23
 Jakarta            4406.77       4316.69       +2.09
 Manila             6420.42       5812.73      +10.45
 Ho Chi Minh         486.22        413.73      +17.52
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         165,666,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      137,030,600          166,368,747      
 
 Bangkok             6,574,787            9,007,735      
 Jakarta         3,383,856,000        4,515,908,767    
 Manila                 63,681               93,578    
 Ho Chi Minh            80,657               47,908

