SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rebounds; others weak on US budget talks

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose on Thursday as investors bought back recently-battered banks, while others in Southeast Asia tracked broader Asia lower amid caution over budget talks in the United States. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.9 percent, reversing loss on the previous session and in morning trade. Shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 2 percent after losing nearly 10 percent in the past four sessions and Bank Mandiri gained 1.2 percent after an 11 percent drop over the same period. The recent selldown in banking shares was partly associated with the central bank's slower loan growth target through its new regulation that will take effect in November. "Banks generally claim that they are vigilant in their lending so they will not be impacted. And tightening of policy is actually positive for the overall sector risk," Citi Research said in a report dated Sept. 25. Thai stocks were rangebound, with the broader SET index closing nearly unchanged at 1,437.92 at midday, while the Philippine main index erased most of its early losses that sent it to the lowest in more than a week at one point. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia recouped some of their earlier losses amid selective buying in commodities shares such as Wilmar International Ltd. Vietnam's index fell 0.56 percent amid news of slow credit growth in a banking system grappling with toxic debt. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0540 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.83 412.11 -0.31 Singapore 3198.26 3208.58 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1777.42 1784.06 -0.37 Bangkok 1437.92 1436.90 +0.07 Jakarta 4445.62 4406.77 +0.88 Manila 6408.67 6420.42 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 483.50 486.22 -0.56