FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia, Thailand set to underperform on week
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2013 / 6:08 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia, Thailand set to underperform on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks
rebounded in light volume on Friday as market players built up
positions in regional large caps amid gains in broader Asia
after U.S. jobless claims data pointed to an improving labour
market. 
    Banks and telecoms saw a bout of short-term trading after
declining this week in foreign-led selling, with Kasikornbank
, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Philippine Long
Distance Telephone among the actively-traded stocks.
    Indonesia's key index gained 0.7 percent after four
sessions of loss, trimming its fall so far in the week to 3.2
percent. The Thai index rose 0.2 percent, reversing its
slide on Thursday but on track for a 3.9 percent drop on the
week.
    Thai stocks were expected to move in a range of 1,410-1,450
on the day, strategists at broker Phillip Securities said,
citing talks on the U.S. budget as among external concerns.
    The index closed at 1428.09 at midday.
    "In the near term, there remains room for trading
opportunities," they wrote in a report. "Clock ticks towards the
U.S. budget deadline on Oct. 1...these concerns could put a cap
on the market's upside potential and spark selling," they said.
    Thailand and Indonesia have underperformed regional peers so
far this week, recording net foreign selling in the four
sessions to Sep. 26 of $212 million and $153 million,
respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
  
    The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam 
brought in net foreign inflows for the same period, data showed.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0542 GMT 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.54        409.69       +0.21
 Singapore          3213.28       3194.31       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1778.78       1774.16       +0.26
 Bangkok            1428.09       1424.76       +0.23
 Jakarta            4436.84       4405.89       +0.70
 Manila             6413.42       6407.46       +0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         486.68        485.11       +0.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.