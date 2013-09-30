FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia, Thailand to underperform on quarter
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 30, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia, Thailand to underperform on quarter

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Monday as a risk-off mood prevailed due to concerns of a likely
shutdown of the U.S. government, with Indonesia poised to end
the quarter with the biggest loss since December 2008 as a weak
rupiah helped spur risk aversion.  
    Indonesia's main share index was down 1.3 percent,
extending a 3.5 percent drop on the previous week and losing
more than 9 percent so far in the July-September quarter, making
it the region's worst performer.
    Investors further trimmed positions in large caps, sending
Semen Indonesia shares 4 percent lower, continuing
from last week's 8.5 percent decline. Selling was also heavy in
banks amid concerns over loan growth outlook.
    The Thai SET index was the second worst performer,
sliding 2 percent and on track for a quarterly loss of around 4
percent. Shares in banks such as Kasikornbank and
Krung Thai Bank extended losses from the previous week.
    "We expect foreign outflows to continue in the near-term ...
We recommend investors to stay defensive and monitor if the U.S.
congress can avert a government shutdown today before re-shaping
investment strategy," a Bangkok-based strategist at KGI
Securities wrote in a report.
    Trading volume was relatively thin across exchanges as
players awaited key economic data this week, including September
inflation of Indonesia for an indication of its monetary policy
and interest rate outlook that could affect fund flows.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0450 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   402.31        408.80       -1.59
 Singapore          3190.41       3210.18       -0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1763.54       1776.16       -0.71
 Bangkok            1388.59       1417.49       -2.04
 Jakarta            4350.13       4423.72       -1.66
 Manila             6317.22       6379.81       -0.98
 Ho Chi Minh         489.37        486.61       +0.57

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.