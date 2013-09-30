FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines lag on quarter
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 30, 2013 / 10:14 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines lag on quarter

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand
and the Philippines underperformed in Southeast Asia on Monday
amid selling in large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 as concerns of a likely shutdown of the U.S.
government plagued global markets.
    Indonesian main index dropped 2.4 percent, taking
its loss for July-September quarter to 10.4 percent, the biggest
 since December 2008. Philippine main index slipped 3
percent, with a 4.4 percent fall in the third quarter.
 
    Thai SET index finished down 2.4 percent on the day,
ending the quarter 4.7 percent lower in light volume and amid a
short selling activity, which hit large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl.
    Foreign funds continued shifting money out of the region,
traders said. Indonesia recorded foreign selling worth 806
billion rupiah ($69.86 million) on Monday, adding on $170
million net foreign selling over the previous four sessions,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.83        408.80       -1.95
 Singapore          3167.87       3210.18       -1.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1768.62       1776.16       -0.42
 Bangkok            1383.16       1417.49       -2.42
 Jakarta            4316.18       4423.72       -2.43
 Manila             6191.80       6379.81       -2.95
 Ho Chi Minh         492.63        486.61       +1.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.83        424.10       -5.49
 Singapore          3167.87       3167.08       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1768.62       1688.95       +4.72
 Bangkok            1383.16       1391.93       -0.63
 Jakarta            4316.18       4316.69       -0.01
 Manila             6191.80       5812.73       +6.52
 Ho Chi Minh         492.63        413.73      +19.07
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         314,512,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      202,544,800          166,632,503      
 
 Bangkok             7,368,531            9,010,640      
 Jakarta         3,056,890,000        4,524,424,717    
 Manila                 57,185               95,712    
 Ho Chi Minh            68,464               49,297

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.