SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia rebound after inflation data
October 1, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia rebound after inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Tuesday, with upbeat inflation data helping lift
sentiment on Thailand and Indonesia, but trading was subdued
across the region with global markets wary of the U.S.
government shutdown. 
    Thai SET index climbed 1.8 percent as a
lower-than-expected annual inflation rate of 1.42 percent in
September helped ease concerns over inflationary pressure,
supportive for the prospect of corporate earnings, brokers said.
    A handful of large-cap stocks recently hit by a
short-selling activity regained some of their recent lost
grounds, with shares in Kasikornbank Pcl and Shin Corp
Pcl leading among gainers.
    Indonesia's key index ended up 0.7 percent, rising
1.5 percent earlier after Indonesia said consumer prices fell
0.35 percent in September and released an unexpected trade
surplus for August, its first since March. 
    Foreign flows to Southeast Asia were mixed.
    Indonesia posted 257 million rupiah ($22,200) of net foreign
selling, Thailand recorded 379 million baht ($12.1 million) of
net foreign selling, while Malaysia brought in 60 million
ringgit ($18.4 million) of net foreign buying, Thomson Reuters
and stock exchange data showed.  
              
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   405.60        400.78       +1.20
 Singapore          3181.50       3167.87       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.03       1768.62       +0.02
 Bangkok            1408.19       1383.16       +1.81
 Jakarta            4345.90       4316.18       +0.69
 Manila             6197.84       6191.80       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         492.24        492.63       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   405.60        424.10       -4.36
 Singapore          3181.50       3167.08       +0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.03       1688.95       +4.74
 Bangkok            1408.19       1391.93       +1.17
 Jakarta            4345.90       4316.69       +0.68
 Manila             6197.84       5812.73       +6.63
 Ho Chi Minh         492.24        413.73      +18.98
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         177,359,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      126,219,300          170,106,847      
 
 Bangkok             7,552,390            9,002,820      
 Jakarta         3,090,900,000        4,496,105,567    
 Manila                 88,519               94,986    
 Ho Chi Minh           102,078               49,560

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
