SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia rebound after inflation data

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks gained on Tuesday, with upbeat inflation data helping lift sentiment on Thailand and Indonesia, but trading was subdued across the region with global markets wary of the U.S. government shutdown. Thai SET index climbed 1.8 percent as a lower-than-expected annual inflation rate of 1.42 percent in September helped ease concerns over inflationary pressure, supportive for the prospect of corporate earnings, brokers said. A handful of large-cap stocks recently hit by a short-selling activity regained some of their recent lost grounds, with shares in Kasikornbank Pcl and Shin Corp Pcl leading among gainers. Indonesia's key index ended up 0.7 percent, rising 1.5 percent earlier after Indonesia said consumer prices fell 0.35 percent in September and released an unexpected trade surplus for August, its first since March. Foreign flows to Southeast Asia were mixed. Indonesia posted 257 million rupiah ($22,200) of net foreign selling, Thailand recorded 379 million baht ($12.1 million) of net foreign selling, while Malaysia brought in 60 million ringgit ($18.4 million) of net foreign buying, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 405.60 400.78 +1.20 Singapore 3181.50 3167.87 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1769.03 1768.62 +0.02 Bangkok 1408.19 1383.16 +1.81 Jakarta 4345.90 4316.18 +0.69 Manila 6197.84 6191.80 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 492.24 492.63 -0.08 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 405.60 424.10 -4.36 Singapore 3181.50 3167.08 +0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1769.03 1688.95 +4.74 Bangkok 1408.19 1391.93 +1.17 Jakarta 4345.90 4316.69 +0.68 Manila 6197.84 5812.73 +6.63 Ho Chi Minh 492.24 413.73 +18.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 177,359,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 126,219,300 170,106,847 Bangkok 7,552,390 9,002,820 Jakarta 3,090,900,000 4,496,105,567 Manila 88,519 94,986 Ho Chi Minh 102,078 49,560