FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines near 1-week high after Moody's upgrade
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 3, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines near 1-week high after Moody's upgrade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Philippine index hit its
highest in nearly one week on Thursday, as a Moody's sovereign
rating upgrade boosted large caps such as Alliance Global Group
, while Thai stocks outperformed as players hunted for
bargains among recently battered shares.
    The Philippine main index recovered from early losses
and was up 0.8 percent at 6,410.29, with trading volume at 84
percent of its full day average over the past 30 sessions,
relatively active compared with the others in the region.
    Moody's Investors Service on Thursday upgraded the rating of
the Government of Philippines to an investment-grade Baa3 from
Ba1 and assigned a positive outlook, citing a structural shift
to higher economic growth and low inflation. 
    The upgrade caught up with an upgrade to 'investment grade'
by Fitch and S&P early this year.
    The Thai SET index climbed 1.5 percent, led by a 3
percent jump in shares of Siam Commmercial Bank after
Wednesday's 1.6 percent drop. It was among the top heavily
shorted stocks on the benchmark in the previous session.
    Strategists at broker Phillip Securities pegged resistance
for the main Thai index at 1,440, citing cautions ahead of a
court ruling on Friday on whether the fiscal 2014 budget bill
violated the constitution.
    Other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed, with Singapore
shares slipping into negative territory as the U.S.
government shutdown dragged on, but were buoyed slightly by
China's services sector performance.  
    Shares in Malaysia and Vietnam edged slightly
lower while Indonesia trimmed some of its earlier gains.
   
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0525 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.33        406.07       +1.05
 Singapore          3146.13       3152.58       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.13       1770.35       -0.01
 Bangkok            1431.27       1408.99       +1.58
 Jakarta            4419.60       4387.60       +0.73
 Manila             6410.29       6362.26       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         493.99        494.39       -0.08

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.