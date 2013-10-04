FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes weak; Indonesia, Singapore underperform on week
October 4, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes weak; Indonesia, Singapore underperform on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks were nearly
flat, while Indonesian shares snapped three days of gains on
Friday as investors trimmed positions in emerging markets amid
rising risk aversion associated with the U.S. government
shutdown. 
    After a choppy trade, Philippine index ended a tad
higher at 6,390.48, up 0.04 percent on the day and a 0.2 percent
rise for the week. Moody's sovereign rating upgrade and Asian
Development Bank's growth forecast increase lifted market
sentiment early in the week.
    Selling hit recent large cap gainers such as Ayala Corp
, while shares in BDO Unibank rose 1.5 percent
on the back of recent Moody's upgrade. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was among underperformers,
down 0.7 percent on the day and sliding 0.8 percent on the week,
the second worst after Singapore's 2.3 percent weekly
loss.
    Jakarta exchange saw weak trading volume that was around
two-thirds of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions as
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of
foreign exchange reserve data due later in the day.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.20        409.74       -0.13
 Singapore          3138.08       3144.79       -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.56       1771.37       +0.29
 Bangkok            1427.72       1429.18       -0.10
 Jakarta            4389.35       4418.64       -0.66
 Manila             6390.48       6387.65       +0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         497.50        492.30       +1.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.20        424.10       -3.51
 Singapore          3138.08       3167.08       -0.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.56       1688.95       +5.19
 Bangkok            1427.72       1391.93       +2.57
 Jakarta            4389.35       4316.69       +1.68
 Manila             6390.48       5812.73       +9.94
 Ho Chi Minh         497.50        413.73      +20.25
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         163,119,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       91,512,600          158,495,040      
 
 Bangkok             6,750,899            8,871,194      
 Jakarta         2,708,647,500        4,247,460,833    
 Manila                 55,547               96,363    
 Ho Chi Minh            59,716               51,579

