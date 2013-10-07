FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia, Thailand weaker as US shutdown weighs
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 7, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia, Thailand weaker as US shutdown weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thailand and Indonesia ended weaker on
Monday, while other Southeast Asian markets ended mixed as
investors stayed away, preferring a 'wait and see' approach due
to the lingering U.S. budget standoff. 
    Signs of growing intransigence among U.S. lawmakers in
crucial budget and debt ceiling talks hit investor sentiment
globally. 
    Thailand's main stock index lost 0.9 percent led by
energy shares with PTT Exploration and Production PCL 
falling 1.8 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index
 closed 0.05 percent down at a near four-week low. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.3 percent
down to a near one-week low, after the World Bank revised down
its GDP growth forecast for the largest economy in Southeast
Asia. 
    Analysts said the U.S. budget impasse has hit sentiment and
appetite for the region's risky assets. 
    Bucking the trend, Philippines shares ended 0.8
percent firmer to its highest close since Sept. 24, while
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.6 percent up to its
highest closing level in nearly seven weeks. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.24        409.19       -0.48
 Singapore          3136.59       3138.08       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.82       1776.56       +0.01
 Bangkok            1414.62       1427.72       -0.92
 Jakarta            4374.96       4389.35       -0.33
 Manila             6443.21       6390.48       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         500.47        497.50       +0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.24        424.10       -3.98
 Singapore          3136.59       3167.08       -0.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.82       1688.95       +5.20
 Bangkok            1414.62       1391.93       +1.63
 Jakarta            4374.96       4316.69       +1.35
 Manila             6443.21       5812.73      +10.85
 Ho Chi Minh         500.47        413.73      +20.97
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.