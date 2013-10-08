SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 2-week high after expected rate decision

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian index hit a 2-week closing high on Tuesday, led by banking stocks, after the central bank kept the interest rates as expected while the Thai benchmark rose to its highest close in almost two weeks amid bargain hunting in mid- and small-caps. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 1.3 percent at 4,432.51, the highest close since Sept. 24, reversing losses over the previous two sessions. Buying was most heavy in shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri. Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark reference rate unchanged for the first time in five months, as recent encouraging data improved market sentiment and eased pressure on the rupiah. Thai SET index ended up 1.4 percent at 1,434.06, the highest close since Sept. 25. It lost about 1 percent together on Monday and Friday. Among actively traded, shares in Tipco Foods surged 21 percent. Other Southeast Asian stocks posted smaller gains, following broader Asia as data showed China's services industry continued to expand, soothing to some extent nerves jarred by fears of a U.S. debt default as the U.S. government shutdown entered a second week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.70 407.14 +0.63 Singapore 3146.50 3136.59 +0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1777.50 1776.82 +0.04 Bangkok 1434.06 1414.62 +1.37 Jakarta 4432.51 4374.96 +1.32 Manila 6454.86 6443.21 +0.18 Ho Chi Minh 502.22 500.47 +0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.70 424.10 -3.40 Singapore 3146.50 3167.08 -0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1777.50 1688.95 +5.24 Bangkok 1434.06 1391.93 +3.03 Jakarta 4432.51 4316.69 +2.68 Manila 6454.86 5812.73 +11.05 Ho Chi Minh 502.22 413.73 +21.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 172,434,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 112,191,200 148,150,420 Bangkok 6,398,491 8,773,485 Jakarta 3,563,631,000 4,188,388,617 Manila 52,604 92,578 Ho Chi Minh 72,185 52,400