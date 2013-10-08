FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 2-week high after expected rate decision
October 8, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 2-week high after expected rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian index hit a 2-week
closing high on Tuesday, led by banking stocks, after the
central bank kept the interest rates as expected while the Thai
benchmark rose to its highest close in almost two weeks amid
bargain hunting in mid- and small-caps.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 1.3 percent at
4,432.51, the highest close since Sept. 24, reversing losses
over the previous two sessions. Buying was most heavy in shares
in Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri.
    Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark reference rate
unchanged for the first time in five months, as recent
encouraging data improved market sentiment and eased pressure on
the rupiah. 
    Thai SET index ended up 1.4 percent at 1,434.06, the
highest close since Sept. 25. It lost about 1 percent together
on Monday and Friday. Among actively traded, shares in Tipco
Foods surged 21 percent.
    Other Southeast Asian stocks posted smaller gains, following
broader Asia as data showed China's services
industry continued to expand, soothing to some extent nerves
jarred by fears of a U.S. debt default as the U.S. government
shutdown entered a second week. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.70        407.14       +0.63
 Singapore          3146.50       3136.59       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.50       1776.82       +0.04
 Bangkok            1434.06       1414.62       +1.37
 Jakarta            4432.51       4374.96       +1.32
 Manila             6454.86       6443.21       +0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         502.22        500.47       +0.35
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.70        424.10       -3.40
 Singapore          3146.50       3167.08       -0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.50       1688.95       +5.24
 Bangkok            1434.06       1391.93       +3.03
 Jakarta            4432.51       4316.69       +2.68
 Manila             6454.86       5812.73      +11.05
 Ho Chi Minh         502.22        413.73      +21.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         172,434,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      112,191,200          148,150,420      
 
 Bangkok             6,398,491            8,773,485      
 Jakarta         3,563,631,000        4,188,388,617    
 Manila                 52,604               92,578    
 Ho Chi Minh            72,185               52,400

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
