SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on hopes of US budget impasse breakthrough
October 10, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on hopes of US budget impasse breakthrough

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were firmer
on Thursday, led by Thailand on signs of progress in the U.S.
budget talks and as investors were hopeful that the fiscal
impasse, that has sapped market confidence, could be resolved.
    U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering
signing on to a short-term increase in the government's
borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader
policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.
 
    Thailand's main index rose for a third straight
session, ending 1.2 percent higher at a near three-week high led
by banks, while the Philippines index ended 0.9 percent
firmer, recovering from a one-week low. 
    Singapore's Straits Times index rose for a third
straight session, gaining 0.5 percent, to its highest close
since Oct. 1, led by gains in Jardine Strategic Holdings
 and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.7
percent up to a two-week high led by financials, while Malaysia
 added 0.4 percent, also helped by financials. 
     Vietnam's benchmark VN Index underperformed the
region and was down 1.2 percent, led by PetroVietnam Gas Corp
 as investors were concerned over possible hikes in oil
products prices, analysts said.    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.57        408.99       +0.88
 Singapore          3169.91       3154.84       +0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1775.92       1769.12       +0.38
 Bangkok            1451.91       1434.66       +1.20
 Jakarta            4486.68       4457.44       +0.66
 Manila             6435.97       6377.75       +0.91
 Ho Chi Minh         494.81        500.67       -1.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.57        424.10       -2.72
 Singapore          3169.91       3167.08       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1775.92       1688.95       +5.15
 Bangkok            1451.91       1391.93       +4.31
 Jakarta            4486.68       4316.69       +3.94
 Manila             6435.97       5812.73      +10.72
 Ho Chi Minh         494.81        413.73      +19.60
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

