SE Asia Stocks-Most over 2-wk high on US debt deal optimism
October 11, 2013 / 10:43 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most over 2-wk high on US debt deal optimism

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
to more-than-two-week highs on Friday led by the Philippines as
optimism over progress in Washington to avert a possible debt
default boosted sentiment across the region.
    President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready
to end a political crisis that has shuttered much of the U.S.
government and pushed the country dangerously close to a
default. 
    The Philippines main stock index, which gained 1.6
percent for the week, ended up 0.8 percent to a three-week high,
  while Singapore's Straits Times index finished 0.3
percent firmer at its highest close since Oct. 1.
    Singapore shares gained 1.3 percent for the week after
falling in the past two weeks. 
    Thailand's main index closed 0.4 percent up at a
three-week high and gained 2.1 percent in the week. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index added 0.7
percent to hit its highest levels in more than two weeks, while
Malaysia ended 0.6 percent firmer at a two-week high. 
    Vietnam, bucking the trend, ended 0.1 percent weaker,
 erasing earlier gains as investors were concerned over possible
fuel price hikes.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.16        412.51       +0.99
 Singapore          3179.71       3169.91       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.75       1775.92       +0.55
 Bangkok            1457.78       1451.91       +0.40
 Jakarta            4519.91       4486.68       +0.74
 Manila             6489.80       6435.97       +0.84
 Ho Chi Minh         494.53        494.81       -0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.16        424.10       -1.87
 Singapore          3179.71       3167.08       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.75       1688.95       +5.73
 Bangkok            1457.78       1391.93       +4.73
 Jakarta            4519.91       4316.69       +4.71
 Manila             6489.80       5812.73      +11.65
 Ho Chi Minh         494.53        413.73      +19.53
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

