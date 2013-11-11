FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine near 6-week low; Thai weak in political tensions
November 11, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine near 6-week low; Thai weak in political tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks were
flat to weaker on Monday amid U.S. Federal Reserve tapering
concerns after upbeat U.S. jobs data, with typhoon-hit
Philippine shares sliding to near six-week lows and Thai stocks
falling amid political tensions.
    The Philippine main index was down 1.4 percent,
extending the slides over past six sessions and earlier hitting
the lowest since Oct. 1, after a deadly typhoon ravaged towns
and villages in the central Philippines. 
    Shares in Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc recovered
some of their earlier losses and were down 2.59 percent in their
market debut as investors fretted about the damage to company's
supermarkets and department stores from the devastating typhoon.
 
    Thai SET index slipped 1.5 percent, hovering around
a two-month low, amid protests against the political amnesty
bill and ahead of a world court ruling on the disputed territory
surrounding the Preah Vihear temple.
  
    Large caps led the decline, with consumer conglomerate Berli
Jucker down 3.8 percent, the biggest percentage drop on
the large cap SET50 index. Broadcaster BEC World Pcl
 and carrier Thai Airways International were
also among the losers.
    Market players were cautious over the near-term outlook of
the market.
    "Short term investors should closely watch the political
situation and reinvest in the market if the political tension
eases," strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a
report.
    The broker advised medium to long-term investors to look at
1,350-1,380 level as an entry point. The benchmark SET index was
at 1,384.44 by midday.
    Stocks in Indonesia fell 0.8 percent ahead of the
central bank's interest rate review on Tuesday, Malaysia 
was flat, while Vietnam and Singapore both edged
up 0.3 percent. 
    Asian shares fell to a four-week low on Monday as a surprise
surge in U.S. jobs growth heightened expectations the Federal
Reserve will start reducing stimulus by year-end, boosting the
dollar against the euro, yen and emerging currencies.
 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0703 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.29        413.47       -1.25
 Singapore          3186.04       3177.25       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1804.51       1804.48        0.00
 Bangkok            1384.44       1405.03       -1.47
 Jakarta            4444.25       4476.72       -0.75
 Manila             6267.40       6355.18       -1.38
 Ho Chi Minh         500.30        498.61       +0.34

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

