FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Outflows amid Fed tapering concerns; Thai pares loss
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 11, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Outflows amid Fed tapering concerns; Thai pares loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday as typhoon-hit Philippine shares fell to
their lowest in nearly six weeks, while Thai stocks pared early
losses helped by late bargain hunting.
    The Philippine index fell 1.4 percent to 6,265.23,
the lowest close since Oct. 1, amid concerns about the impact of
the deadly typhoon, with shares of Robinsons Retail Holdings
 down 2.6 percent on its trading debut. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.8 percent at a
one-week closing low ahead of the central bank's meeting on
interest rate on Tuesday.  
    Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam both eked
out modest gains, while Malaysia closed nearly
unchanged.
    Thai SET index closed slightly higher after losing
nearly 2 percent at one point amid selective buying in battered
stocks such as Airports of Thailand and Advanced Info
Service. 
    Trading volume on Thai exchange dropped to 88 percent of a
full day average over the past 30 sessions amid cautions over
the political amnesty bill and a world court ruling on the
disputed territory surrounding the Preah Vihear temple.
  
    The region saw foreign outflows as an upbeat U.S. jobs
growth heightened worries the Federal Reserve will start
reducing stimulus as soon as next month, weighing on sentiment
across Asia. 
    Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net  
869,363 million rupiah ($76.2 million), Malaysian shares a net
195 million ringgit ($61.3 million) and Thai shares a net 2.9
billion baht ($92.39 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
            
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.75        413.47       -0.90
 Singapore          3186.72       3177.25       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1804.21       1804.48       -0.01
 Bangkok            1405.91       1405.03       +0.06
 Jakarta            4441.72       4476.72       -0.78
 Manila             6265.23       6355.18       -1.42
 Ho Chi Minh         501.08        498.61       +0.50
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.75        424.10       -3.38
 Singapore          3186.72       3167.08       +0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1804.21       1688.95       +6.82
 Bangkok            1405.91       1391.93       +1.00
 Jakarta            4441.72       4316.69       +2.90
 Manila             6265.23       5812.73       +7.78
 Ho Chi Minh         501.08        413.73      +21.11
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         160,023,100          205,453,128       
 Kuala Lumpur      108,530,700          115,442,390        
 Bangkok             6,961,109            7,924,983       
 Jakarta         3,642,900,500        3,372,933,167    
 Manila                 81,961               77,328    
 Ho Chi Minh            93,277               69,664

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.