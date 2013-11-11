SE Asia Stocks-Outflows amid Fed tapering concerns; Thai pares loss

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday as typhoon-hit Philippine shares fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, while Thai stocks pared early losses helped by late bargain hunting. The Philippine index fell 1.4 percent to 6,265.23, the lowest close since Oct. 1, amid concerns about the impact of the deadly typhoon, with shares of Robinsons Retail Holdings down 2.6 percent on its trading debut. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.8 percent at a one-week closing low ahead of the central bank's meeting on interest rate on Tuesday. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam both eked out modest gains, while Malaysia closed nearly unchanged. Thai SET index closed slightly higher after losing nearly 2 percent at one point amid selective buying in battered stocks such as Airports of Thailand and Advanced Info Service. Trading volume on Thai exchange dropped to 88 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions amid cautions over the political amnesty bill and a world court ruling on the disputed territory surrounding the Preah Vihear temple. The region saw foreign outflows as an upbeat U.S. jobs growth heightened worries the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus as soon as next month, weighing on sentiment across Asia. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 869,363 million rupiah ($76.2 million), Malaysian shares a net 195 million ringgit ($61.3 million) and Thai shares a net 2.9 billion baht ($92.39 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.75 413.47 -0.90 Singapore 3186.72 3177.25 +0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1804.21 1804.48 -0.01 Bangkok 1405.91 1405.03 +0.06 Jakarta 4441.72 4476.72 -0.78 Manila 6265.23 6355.18 -1.42 Ho Chi Minh 501.08 498.61 +0.50 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.75 424.10 -3.38 Singapore 3186.72 3167.08 +0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1804.21 1688.95 +6.82 Bangkok 1405.91 1391.93 +1.00 Jakarta 4441.72 4316.69 +2.90 Manila 6265.23 5812.73 +7.78 Ho Chi Minh 501.08 413.73 +21.11 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 160,023,100 205,453,128 Kuala Lumpur 108,530,700 115,442,390 Bangkok 6,961,109 7,924,983 Jakarta 3,642,900,500 3,372,933,167 Manila 81,961 77,328 Ho Chi Minh 93,277 69,664