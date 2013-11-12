FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks rebound; Indonesia falls
November 12, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks rebound; Indonesia falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks gained nearly
1 percent on Tuesday, reversing recent losses, amid hopes that
super typhoon Haiyan's impact on the broader economy would be
limited, while Indonesian stocks fell to five-week lows after
the central bank made surprise interest rats hike.
    The Philippine main index closed up 0.94 percent at
6,324.17, after it slid to its lowest in nearly six weeks on
Monday on concerns about the impact of the deadly typhoon.
    Shares of Alliance Global Group rose 1.4 percent
after a 4 percent drop near four-week lows on Monday and 
Philippine Long Distance Telephone climbed 2.7 percent
after sliding on the previous session to near five-month lows.
    The Philippine central bank said it was ready to adjust
monetary policy if needed even as it expected the impact of the
super typhoon on inflation to be manageable. 
    "Since this typhoon is a quite short-term issue, it won't 
impact much in the middle term, probably just weak for a while
but it should go back. For an economic point of view, it's not
really a matter," said Hong Kong-based Christie Chien, economist
of Daiwa Capital Markets.
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.5 percent at
4,374.34, the lowest since October 8, led by banking stocks
including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
.
    Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark reference rate
by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, confounding
expectations for a hold, as it strengthened defences for the
rupiah ahead of any tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus.
 
    Southeast Asian stocks were mostly weaker, including
Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, as
investors look for cues on China's economic agenda from a key
four-day Communist Party policy meeting. 
    Among bright spots, Thai stocks edged higher as 
political tensions eased after the Senate rejected a
government-backed amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests in
Bangkok. 
    Trading volumes on the Thai exchange were just half of a
full-day average over the past 30 sessions as investors remained
cautions over the political outlook.
    "The local situation is not 100 percent clear. Protesters
still gather on the streets, and the government is calling for a
joint meeting both House and Senate tomorrow to find solutions
for the country," strategists of KGI Securities wrote in a
report.
    "Thai politics seem to have passed the worst period, but
trading volatility remains." 
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0843 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.52        409.74       -0.30
 Singapore          3183.60       3186.72       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.95       1804.21       -0.51
 Bangkok            1415.13       1405.91       +0.66
 Jakarta            4374.34       4441.72       -1.52
 Manila             6324.17       6265.23       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         497.65        501.08       -0.68

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
