SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls to 5-week low after surprise rate hike
November 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls to 5-week low after surprise rate hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares slid to
five-week lows on Tuesday as the central bank's surprise
interest rate hike triggered broad selling, led by banking
stocks, while typhoon-hit Philippines rebounded and Thai stocks
rose amid easing political tensions.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent at
4,380.64, the lowest close since Oct. 7, with selling most heavy
in shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
.
    Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 463
billion rupiah ($40 million), marking a seventh session of
selling, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark reference rate
to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, in a surprise move to help shrink a
worryingly large deficit in the current account. 
 
    The Philippine main index rose 0.94 percent after
falling near six-week lows on Monday amid hopes that super
typhoon Haiyan's impact on the broader economy would be limited
 
    Thai SET index ended up 0.5 percent as domestic
political tensions eased after the Senate rejected on Monday a
government-backed amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests in
Bangkok. 
    Stocks in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam
 drifted into negative territory, in line with the
weakness in world shares. 
    The region saw more foreign selling, with Malaysia and
Thailand both recording net foreign selling for an eighth
session worth 345 million ringgit ($107.79 million) and 3.3
billion baht ($104.30 million), respectively, stock exchange
data showed.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.77        409.74       -0.48
 Singapore          3180.25       3186.72       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.80       1804.21       -0.52
 Bangkok            1413.08       1405.91       +0.51
 Jakarta            4380.64       4441.72       -1.38
 Manila             6324.17       6265.23       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         497.65        501.08       -0.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.77        424.10       -3.85
 Singapore          3180.25       3167.08       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.80       1688.95       +6.27
 Bangkok            1413.08       1391.93       +1.52
 Jakarta            4380.64       4316.69       +1.48
 Manila             6324.17       5812.73       +8.80
 Ho Chi Minh         497.65        413.73      +20.28
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         190,563,800          205,444,408       
 Kuala Lumpur      114,974,200          114,866,043       
 Bangkok             5,662,333            7,819,268       
 Jakarta         3,692,281,000        3,379,513,250    
 Manila                 65,995               77,725    
 Ho Chi Minh           121,980               70,491

