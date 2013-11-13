FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia at 2-month low on rates, current account concerns
November 13, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia at 2-month low on rates, current account concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to a
two-month low on Wednesday as higher interest rates raised
concerns about economic growth, while Philippine stocks
retreated amid concerns over the impact of the typhoon Haiyan. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 1.8 percent
at 4,301.89, the lowest close since Sept. 9. Among
underperformers, Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 4.5
percent and Semen Indonesia dropped 4.1 percent.
    Bank Indonesia's unexpected interest rate hike on Tuesday
and cautions ahead of the release of current account data for
the third quarter kept investors wary. 
    After the market hours, Bank Indonesia released the current
account deficit that was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product
in the third quarter, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion.
 
    The Philippine main index ended down 0.05 percent
after falling 1 percent at one point, while the Thai SET index
 eased 0.6 percent after two sessions of gains.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 drifted into negative territory amid uncertainty about
the timing of a cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and the
fine print of economic reforms in China. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   406.32        408.15       -1.83
 Singapore          3166.74       3180.25       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.49       1794.80       -0.69
 Bangkok            1404.77       1413.08       -0.59
 Jakarta            4301.89       4380.64       -1.80
 Manila             6320.96       6324.17       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         496.12        497.65       -0.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   406.32        424.10       -4.19
 Singapore          3166.74       3167.08       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.49       1688.95       +5.54
 Bangkok            1404.77       1391.93       +0.92
 Jakarta            4301.89       4316.69       -0.34
 Manila             6320.96       5812.73       +8.74
 Ho Chi Minh         496.12        413.73      +19.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
