SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher amid Fed hopes; Indonesia leads

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday as dovish comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen lifted hopes of continuing loose monetary policy in the United States, spurring short covering across exchanges. Stocks in Indonesia led regional rebound, with Jakarta's Composite Index up 1.6 percent. It had fallen over the past four sessions, hitting the lowest close in two months on Wednesday. Bargain-hunting emerged in banking stocks including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia beaten down this week as the central bank's unexpected interest rate hike weighed on interest rate sensitive stocks. Singapore rose 0.9 percent after falling for the last two sessions, while Malaysia was up 0.3 percent, rebounding from four days of losses and Vietnam, which declined in the previous two days, gained 0.5 percent as Asian share markets bounced. Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, thinks the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and a labor market that are still underperforming. Thai stocks was up 1.1 percent near midday, erasing a 0.6 percent loss on Wednesday in a relatively thin volume that was around a third of a full day average over the past 30 sessions. Investors remained wary of the political tensions, brokers said. "Foreign outflows may slow at least in the near term, after good news on U.S. monetary policies," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. "However, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines may continue to underperform, especially Thailand where the political situation is yet to be fully resolved," they said. The Philippine index edged up 0.1 percent, after a modest loss on Wednesday due to concerns over the impact of the super Typhoon Haiyan. Among gainers, shares of Manila Water rose 1.2 percent after third-quarter results and on a broker's rating upgrade. Maybank ATR Kim Eng upgraded its rating on the stock to "hold" from "sell", citing a strong profit of Manila Water's east zone concession, the broker said in a report. "Manila Water's core earnings before preferred dividends reached 1.38 billion peso, up 6 percent year on year, on the back of higher profits from its east zone concession, which contributed over 95 percent to its consolidated net profits," it said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0517 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.13 405.54 +1.13 Singapore 3193.97 3166.74 +0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1787.66 1782.49 +0.29 Bangkok 1419.51 1404.77 +1.05 Jakarta 4368.58 4301.89 +1.55 Manila 6329.44 6320.96 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 498.68 496.12 +0.52