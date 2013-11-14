FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher amid Fed hopes; Indonesia leads
November 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher amid Fed hopes; Indonesia leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Thursday as dovish comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman
Janet Yellen lifted hopes of continuing loose monetary policy in
the United States, spurring short covering across exchanges.
    Stocks in Indonesia led regional rebound, with Jakarta's
Composite Index up 1.6 percent. It had fallen over the
past four sessions, hitting the lowest close in two months on
Wednesday.
    Bargain-hunting emerged in banking stocks including Bank
Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia beaten
down this week as the central bank's unexpected interest rate
hike weighed on interest rate sensitive stocks. 
    Singapore rose 0.9 percent after falling for the
last two sessions, while Malaysia was up 0.3 percent,
rebounding from four days of losses and Vietnam, which
declined in the previous two days, gained 0.5 percent as Asian
share markets bounced. 
    Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the
Federal Reserve, thinks the U.S. central bank has "more work to
do" to help an economy and a labor market that are still
underperforming. 
    Thai stocks was up 1.1 percent near midday, erasing
a 0.6 percent loss on Wednesday in a relatively thin volume that
was around a third of a full day average over the past 30
sessions.
    Investors remained wary of the political tensions, brokers
said. 
    "Foreign outflows may slow at least in the near term, after
good news on U.S. monetary policies," strategists at broker KGI
Securities wrote in a report.
    "However, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines may continue
to underperform, especially Thailand where the political
situation is yet to be fully resolved," they said. 
    The Philippine index edged up 0.1 percent, after a
modest loss on Wednesday due to concerns over the impact of the
super Typhoon Haiyan. 
    Among gainers, shares of Manila Water rose 1.2
percent after third-quarter results and on a broker's rating
upgrade.
    Maybank ATR Kim Eng upgraded its rating on the stock to
"hold" from "sell", citing a strong profit of Manila Water's
east zone concession, the broker said in a report.
    "Manila Water's core earnings before preferred dividends
reached 1.38 billion peso, up 6 percent year on year, on the
back of higher profits from its east zone concession, which
contributed over 95 percent to its consolidated net profits," it
said.
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0517 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.13        405.54       +1.13
 Singapore          3193.97       3166.74       +0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.66       1782.49       +0.29
 Bangkok            1419.51       1404.77       +1.05
 Jakarta            4368.58       4301.89       +1.55
 Manila             6329.44       6320.96       +0.13 
 Ho Chi Minh         498.68        496.12       +0.52

