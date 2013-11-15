SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Philippines at one-week high

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose in line with Asia on Friday, helped by prospects of extended U.S. monetary stimulus while typhoon-hit Philippines climbed to a one-week high after a positive view by ratings agency Moody's. The Philippine index was up 0.7 percent at 6,370.23, at one point hitting 6,378.25, the highest since Nov. 8. Investors bought large caps battered earlier in the week by concerns over the impact of typhoon Haiyan. The benchmark is on track to post a weekly gain of 0.3 percent after the 3.5 percent drop in the previous week. Among actively traded shares, Globe Telecom jumped 1.2 percent, trimming its losses so far this week to 5.3 percent, while shares of Alliance Global Group rose 1.1 percent, on track for a week-to-date gain of 1.1 percent. Moody's Investor Service said the Philippines' economic fundamentals remained intact despite the onslaught of typhoon Haiyan. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent, Malaysia's share index gained 0.24 percent and Thai SET index was up 0.04 percent. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 1.3 percent. In Bangkok, political concerns prompted quick profit taking. The SET index was at 1,416.21 at midday, coming off a one-week high of 1,427.69 in early trade. Strategists at broker Phillip Securities expect the SET index to move in a range of 1,400-1,430 during the day. "Domestic political worries may periodically put pressure on sentiment. In our view, risk-aversion selling on rise may put a cap on the market's upside potential," they wrote in a report. Vietnam rose 0.4 percent, boosted by news of a plan proposed to the government to increase foreign investors' voting shares in listed firms. In Jakarta, cautious investors trimmed holdings in Indonesian shares in response to a tighter monetary policy, sending the key composite index 0.3 percent lower. Shares of Bank Mandiri fell 1.3 percent and shares of Astra International eased 0.8 percent. "Indonesian equities now face a distinct policy risk. Whereas the U.S. Federal Reserve is hinting a continuation of its low interest policy, Indonesia has declared a bias for tight monetary policy," said John Rachmat, head of research at Mandiri Sekuritas. Indonesia's index is poised for a loss of 2.7 percent on the week after the central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0630 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.90 409.13 +0.19 Singapore 3201.12 3191.08 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1789.09 1784.20 +0.27 Bangkok 1416.21 1415.69 +0.04 Jakarta 4354.31 4367.37 -0.30 Manila 6370.32 6327.88 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 499.86 497.85 +0.40