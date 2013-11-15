FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia underperforms on week
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia underperforms on week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks eked
out further gains on Friday, helped by the prospect of extended
U.S. monetary stimulus, but Indonesian shares retreated as
cautious investors cut holdings in risky assets in response to a
tighter monetary policy.
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, erasing
its earlier gain and reversing a rise on Thursday. Interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as property led among
decliners after a surprise rate hike on Tuesday.
    The benchmark dropped 3.2 percent on the week, Southeast
Asia's worst performer.
    Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark reference rate BIPG by
25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, to help manage a
wide current-account deficit and defend against capital
outflows. 
    The central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday
the bank will press forward with measures to deepen its foreign
exchange and debt markets to ensure its financial system
withstands potential turbulence. 
    The rupiah led slides among regional currencies
over the week. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
, the Philippines and Vietnam extended
their gains for a second session, in line with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares which rose
for a second day, up 1.2 percent. 
    Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Thursday robustly
defended the Federal Reserve's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead
the U.S. central bank. 
    In Bangkok, buying in large caps such as mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service and state run Krung
Thai Bank helped send the SET index 1.1 percent higher
on the week, its first gain in four weeks.
    Trading volume was relatively thin which was around
two-thirds of a full day average over the past 30 sessions as
cautions remained over the domestic political tensions.
 
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.99        409.13       -0.03
 Singapore          3201.27       3191.08       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.87       1784.20       +0.32
 Bangkok            1420.66       1415.69       +0.35
 Jakarta            4335.45       4367.37       -0.73
 Manila             6346.40       6327.88       +0.29
 Ho Chi Minh         501.34        497.85       +0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.99        424.10       -3.56
 Singapore          3201.27       3167.08       +1.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.87       1688.95       +5.98
 Bangkok            1420.66       1391.93       +2.06
 Jakarta            4335.45       4316.69       +0.43
 Manila             6346.40       5812.73       +9.18
 Ho Chi Minh         501.34        413.73      +21.18
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         346,700,800          204,964,695       
 Kuala Lumpur      102,726,200          112,410,333        
 Bangkok             5,257,610            7,677,103       
 Jakarta         3,268,667,500        3,416,968,233    
 Manila                 83,748               77,667    
 Ho Chi Minh            91,215               70,807

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.