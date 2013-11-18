SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gain; Thai shares off highs

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose in line with broader Asia on Monday, with Indonesian shares outperforming the region and the Singapore index hitting its highest level in more than a week after upbeat trade data for October. Investors piled into emerging markets, thanks to the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. Singapore's key index was up 0.24 percent, adding to its gain over the past two sessions, while Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent. Vietnam rose 1 percent, partly helped by positive earnings from some big-cap firms while the Philippines was nearly unchanged, after having climbing to a one-week high earlier in the session. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.3 percent, rebounding from a 0.7 percent loss on Friday and a 3.2 percent drop last week, when it was Southeast Asia's worst performer. Shares of coal miner Adaro Energy jumped 4.3 percent, the most-actively traded by turnover on the blue-chip index. Shares of auto firm Astra International gained 4.8 percent after a slide last week to a nine-week low as the central bank's surprise rate hike weighed on the outlook of auto sales. Broker Danareksa rated Astra a 'buy', citing its extensive distribution network, including growth of its low-cost green car section. "For Astra International, its market share has actually improved on the back of low-cost green car segment... Astra shares had been in a declining trend and I think investors are now looking at signs of resilience," said Danareksa analyst Helmy Kristanto. Annual auto sales growth in Indonesia slowed sharply in October, driven by a significant decline in domestic purchases of Nissan cars, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on Monday. Thai stocks were up 0.3 percent, paring some earlier gains, as weaker-than-expected economic data for the third quarter and political uncertainty kept investors wary. "Upside will remain limited as investors wait for the ruling of the Constitution Court on the Thai charter amendment on Nov. 20," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. Shares in construction firms including Italian Thai Development and Ch Karnchang rose as the Senate is scheduled to debate the government's proposed 2.0 trillion baht ($63.23 billion) infrastructure loan bill later in the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0715 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.33 409.22 +0.52 Singapore 3209.08 3201.27 +0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1793.80 1789.87 +0.22 Bangkok 1424.43 1420.66 +0.27 Jakarta 4392.19 4335.45 +1.31 Manila 6343.25 6346.40 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 506.94 501.34 +1.12