SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gain; Thai shares off highs
#Basic Materials
November 18, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gain; Thai shares off highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose in
line with broader Asia on Monday, with Indonesian shares
outperforming the region and the Singapore index hitting its
highest level in more than a week after upbeat trade data for
October. 
    Investors piled into emerging markets, thanks to the
prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real
economic reform in China. 
    Singapore's key index was up 0.24 percent, adding
to its gain over the past two sessions, while Malaysia 
edged up 0.2 percent. 
    Vietnam rose 1 percent, partly helped by positive
earnings from some big-cap firms while the Philippines was
nearly unchanged, after having climbing to a one-week high
earlier in the session. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.3 percent,
rebounding from a 0.7 percent loss on Friday and a 3.2 percent
drop last week, when it was Southeast Asia's worst performer.
    Shares of coal miner Adaro Energy jumped 4.3
percent, the most-actively traded by turnover on the blue-chip
index.
    Shares of auto firm Astra International gained 4.8
percent after a slide last week to a nine-week low as the
central bank's surprise rate hike weighed on the outlook of auto
sales.
    Broker Danareksa rated Astra a 'buy', citing its extensive
distribution network, including growth of its low-cost green car
section.
    "For Astra International, its market share has actually
improved on the back of low-cost green car segment... Astra
shares had been in a declining trend and I think investors are
now looking at signs of resilience," said Danareksa analyst
Helmy Kristanto.
    Annual auto sales growth in Indonesia slowed sharply in
October, driven by a significant decline in domestic purchases
of Nissan cars, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on
Monday. 
    Thai stocks were up 0.3 percent, paring some earlier
gains, as weaker-than-expected economic data for the third
quarter and political uncertainty kept investors
wary. 
    "Upside will remain limited as investors wait for the ruling
of the Constitution Court on the Thai charter amendment on Nov.
20," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    Shares in construction firms including Italian Thai
Development and Ch Karnchang rose as the Senate
is scheduled to debate the government's proposed 2.0 trillion
baht ($63.23 billion) infrastructure loan bill later in the day.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0715 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.33        409.22       +0.52
 Singapore          3209.08       3201.27       +0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1793.80       1789.87       +0.22
 Bangkok            1424.43       1420.66       +0.27
 Jakarta            4392.19       4335.45       +1.31
 Manila             6343.25       6346.40       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         506.94        501.34       +1.12

