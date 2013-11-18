SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia at 1-week high

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday with Indonesian shares outperforming the region, as investors increased exposure to emerging markets on the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and signs of ambitious economic reform in China. Large caps such as Adaro Energy and Astra International led a broad uptick in Indonesian shares, sending the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index to a one-week closing high. Auto firm Astra and property stocks had fallen last week after the central bank's surprise rate hike. Singapore's Straits Times Index added 0.05 percent at 3,203.03, the highest close in almost two weeks, and the Malaysian index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,792.39, the highest close in nearly one week. The Philippine index closed nearly flat after climbing to a one-week high, as concerns remained over the impact of the super Typhoon Haiyan. Vietnam gained 1 percent to its highest close in three months ahead of a possible increase in foreign ownership. The Thai SET index ended up 0.2 percent in a relatively light volume trading. Shares of builder Italian Thai Development rose as the Senate debates the government's proposed 2.0 trillion baht ($63.23 billion) infrastructure loan bill. Fund flows were mixed across exchanges, with Malaysia posting a net foreign selling of 83 million ringgit ($25.92 million) and Indonesia reporting a net foreign buying of 286,076 million rupiah ($24.62 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.26 409.22 +0.50 Singapore 3203.03 3201.27 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1792.39 1789.87 +0.14 Bangkok 1423.96 1420.66 +0.23 Jakarta 4393.59 4335.45 +1.34 Manila 6343.25 6346.40 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 506.48 501.34 +1.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.26 424.10 -3.03 Singapore 3203.03 3167.08 +1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1792.39 1688.95 +6.12 Bangkok 1423.96 1391.93 +2.30 Jakarta 4393.59 4316.69 +1.78 Manila 6343.25 5812.73 +9.13 Ho Chi Minh 506.48 413.73 +22.42 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 238,039,100 211,909,792 Kuala Lumpur 115,174,800 112,196,840 Bangkok 5,939,982 7,533,112 Jakarta 3,018,332,500 3,422,893,817 Manila 67,298 78,552 Ho Chi Minh 115,880 71,857