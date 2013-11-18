FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia at 1-week high
November 18, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia at 1-week high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Monday with Indonesian shares outperforming the region, as
investors increased exposure to emerging markets on the prospect
of extended stimulus in the United States and signs of ambitious
economic reform in China. 
    Large caps such as Adaro Energy and Astra
International led a broad uptick in Indonesian shares,
sending the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index to a
one-week closing high.
    Auto firm Astra and property stocks had fallen
last week after the central bank's surprise rate hike.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index added 0.05 percent
at 3,203.03, the highest close in almost two weeks, and the
Malaysian index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,792.39, the
highest close in nearly one week.
    The Philippine index closed nearly flat after
climbing to a one-week high, as concerns remained over the
impact of the super Typhoon Haiyan. 
    Vietnam gained 1 percent to its highest close in
three months ahead of a possible increase in foreign ownership.
 
    The Thai SET index ended up 0.2 percent in a
relatively light volume trading. Shares of builder Italian Thai
Development rose as the Senate debates the government's
proposed 2.0 trillion baht ($63.23 billion) infrastructure loan
bill.
    Fund flows were mixed across exchanges, with Malaysia
posting a net foreign selling of 83 million ringgit ($25.92
million) and Indonesia reporting a net foreign buying of 286,076
million rupiah ($24.62 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.26        409.22       +0.50
 Singapore          3203.03       3201.27       +0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1792.39       1789.87       +0.14
 Bangkok            1423.96       1420.66       +0.23
 Jakarta            4393.59       4335.45       +1.34
 Manila             6343.25       6346.40       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         506.48        501.34       +1.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   411.26        424.10       -3.03
 Singapore          3203.03       3167.08       +1.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1792.39       1688.95       +6.12
 Bangkok            1423.96       1391.93       +2.30
 Jakarta            4393.59       4316.69       +1.78
 Manila             6343.25       5812.73       +9.13
 Ho Chi Minh         506.48        413.73      +22.42
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         238,039,100          211,909,792       
 Kuala Lumpur      115,174,800          112,196,840        
 Bangkok             5,939,982            7,533,112       
 Jakarta         3,018,332,500        3,422,893,817    
 Manila                 67,298               78,552    
 Ho Chi Minh           115,880               71,857

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
