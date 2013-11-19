FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most falter; Malaysia bucks trend
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 19, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most falter; Malaysia bucks trend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
slipped on Tuesday, with Thai shares retreating in a thin market
amid political concerns and prospects of weak economic growth,
while Indonesia came off a week-high hit on Monday as investors
booked quick profits.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.5 percent at midday,
weighed by a pullback in recent gainers such as telecoms firm
Advanced Info Service and builder Ch Karnchang Pcl
.
    Brokers expect a rangebound session ahead of a court ruling
on Thailand's charter amendment on Wednesday and as the Senate
continued a debate on the government's proposed 2-trillion-baht
($63.34 billion) infrastructure loan bill.
    Strategists at broker CIMB Securities rated the Thai stock
market "neutral" and set the index target for end-2013 at 1,350
and for end-2014 at 1,500.
    "Thailand's ongoing political crisis could affect its
already-soft economy. Coinciding with the peak (festive) season,
this might affect consumer spending and also delay government
infrastructure spending," they wrote in a report.
    Indonesia's benchmark index eased 0.4 percent after
rising to a one-week high on Monday. Shares of coal miner Adaro
Energy dropped 2.5 percent after rallying in the
previous session to their highest since early May.
    Jakarta-based Edwin Sebayang, head of research at MNC
Securities, attributed the market's fall to profit-taking while
traders in the region cited expectations of tighter global
liquidity if the U.S. Federal Reserve tapered its stimulus.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index inched down 0.2
percent after climbing to a near a two-week high on Monday. The
Philippine main index lost nearly 1 percent to the lowest
in nearly one week, while Vietnam eased 0.05 percent.
    Malaysia outperformed in the region, with the main index
 up nearly 1 percent, hovering at its highest in nearly
two weeks and extending its gains from the past three sessions.
    Among the outperformers, shares of MISC jumped 5.6
percent, the top percentage gainer on the benchmark index.
    Shares of IOI Corporation rose 4 percent to 5.68
ringgit, the third biggest gainer, after the company reported
earnings for the three months ended September. Brokers said IOI 
earnings before foreign exchange loss showed improved
performance. 
    Broker AmReserach upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy"
from "hold", with a fair value of 6.3 ringgit each.
    "Our 'buy' recommendation on IOI is premised on the group's
liquidity and share price underperformance. Compared to the
other plantation companies, IOI's share price has
underperformed," it said in a report.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0602 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.51        411.31       -0.19
 Singapore          3195.93       3203.03       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.97       1792.39       +0.98 
 Bangkok            1416.68       1423.96       -0.51
 Jakarta            4377.85       4393.59       -0.36
 Manila             6282.46       6343.25       -0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         506.22        506.48       -0.05

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.