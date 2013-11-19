FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at week low; Malaysia extends gain
November 19, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at week low; Malaysia extends gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
eased on Tuesday, with the Philippines ending at its lowest in
more than a week amid concerns over the impact of a typhoon on
inflation while Thai shares retreated, wary of political
uncertainty and the economic outlook.
    The Philippine key index fell 1.2 percent to
6,267.85, the lowest close since Nov. 11, led down by Energy
Development Corp, which fell 11.6 percent, the biggest
percentage loser on the benchmark.
    The Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecasts
for this year and next as typhoon-related supply disruptions
could send consumer prices higher in November and December.
 
    The Thai index fell 0.8 percent to a near one-week
closing low of 1,412.44, after three sessions of gains. Shares
of carrier Thai Airways International and telecoms
firm Advanced Info Service led the decliners.
    Investors cut risk holdings ahead of a court ruling on
Thailand's charter amendment on Wednesday and as the Senate
continued a debate on the government's proposed 2-trillion-baht
($63.34 billion) infrastructure loan bill.
    Stocks in Indonesia edged up 0.1 percent, recouping
earlier losses while both Singapore and Vietnam 
ended weaker as global shares edged back from near six-year
highs amid concerns the latest rally may have been overdone.
 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia's key index climbed 0.8
percent to the highest close in more than two weeks, extending
its gain for a fourth session following the release last week of
upbeat economic data for the third quarter. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.72        411.31       -0.14
 Singapore          3192.08       3203.03       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.16       1792.39       +0.82
 Bangkok            1412.44       1423.96       -0.81
 Jakarta            4398.34       4393.59       +0.11
 Manila             6267.85       6343.25       -1.19
 Ho Chi Minh         504.71        506.48       -0.35
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.72        424.10       -3.15
 Singapore          3192.08       3167.08       +0.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.16       1688.95       +7.00
 Bangkok            1412.44       1391.93       +1.47
 Jakarta            4398.34       4316.69       +1.89
 Manila             6267.85       5812.73       +7.83
 Ho Chi Minh         504.71        413.73      +21.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         171,544,800          214,407,115      
 Kuala Lumpur      214,103,500          113,595,540      
 
 Bangkok             5,775,731            7,505,975      
 Jakarta         3,083,220,500        3,417,323,733    
 Manila                106,117               77,845    
 Ho Chi Minh            96,549               73,317

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
