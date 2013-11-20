FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Typhoon-struck Philippine at 2-month low
November 20, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Typhoon-struck Philippine at 2-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell
on Wednesday as Philippine benchmark extended loss to a
two-month low amid selling in shares of typhoon-hit firms such
as Energy Development Corp, while Indonesia retreated
amid profit-taking.
    The Philippines main index traded down 2 percent at
6,140.52, the lowest since Sept. 16, adding to a 1.2 percent
slide on Tuesday when foreign investors withdrew a net 118
million pesos ($2.7 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Shares of Energy Development dropped 4.6 percent, the second
biggest percentage loser, extending a 12 percent plunge on
Tuesday after it disclosed the findings on the damage sustained
by its Leyte-based facilities from the typhoon. 
    Foreign selling continued in part due to portfolio
adjustments toward the end of the year, brokers said.
    "There are still a lot of foreign sellers in the market,
more likely involving position realignments toward the end of
the year," said Manila-based Joseph Roxas, president of broker
Eagle Equities.
    Profit booking flagged across exchanges, sending shares in
Malaysia 0.3 percent lower, reversing from a two-week
high on Tuesday, while Singapore and Vietnam 
both edging lower as broader Asia took a
breather after a recent rally. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent,
weighed down by a 3 percent loss of shares of Telekomunikasi
Indonesia. The stock gained more than 2 percent on
Tuesday when the broader index rose to one-week closing high.
    Broker Trimegah pegged support for the benchmark at 4,340.
    Thai stocks bucked the trend, with the SET index 
inching up 0.1 percent by midday as technical-led buying emerged
after the index's fall on the previous session.
    Brokers said the domestic political uncertainty kept market
investors wary.
    "Political situation could escalate today as the
Constitutional Court is to rule on the legality of a proposed
charter amendment to turn the Senate into a fully elected
chamber," said strategist Kasamaporn Hamnilrat of Krungsri
Securities.
    The SET index have fallen almost 5 percent from a high of
1,484.72 hit on Oct. 18 amid worries over the political
tensions.
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0600 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.60        410.60       -0.49
 Singapore          3188.05       3192.08       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.02       1807.16       -0.28
 Bangkok            1413.98       1412.44       +0.11
 Jakarta            4372.96       4398.34       -0.58
 Manila             6140.52       6267.85       -2.03
 Ho Chi Minh         504.10        504.71       -0.12

