SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends rising streak; Philippines extends losses
November 20, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends rising streak; Philippines extends losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
ended lower on Wednesday, with the typhoon-struck Philippines
extending losses to a two-month low while Indonesia ended two
sessions of gains as state-owned banks were hit by plans for
lower dividend payouts.
    The Philippine main index fell for a third session, 
down 1.8 percent at 6,155.34, the lowest close since Sept. 13,
amid selling in shares of typhoon-hit firms such as Energy
Development Corp. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index slid 1.1 percent, coming
off a one-week closing high hit in the previous session, with
foreign investors selling shares worth a net 197,240 million
rupiah ($17 million).
    Shares of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia were
down 2.2 percent while Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 1.9
percent, underperforming the broader banking index 
which fell 1.1 percent.
    A local newspaper reported that Indonesia's ministry of
state-owned enterprise has proposed dividend payout ratios for
state-owned banks in 2013 at 20-25 percent, lower than the
previous level of 30 percent, according to Bahana Securities
research report.
    Thai stocks eased 0.5 percent to a one-week closing
low, erasing some earlier losses, as a Constitutional Court
ruling to stop the government amending the constitution was seen
easing political tension. 
    Malaysia edged down 0.5 percent, bouncing off its
intra-day low after rating agency Moody's Investor Service
changed the outlook for Malaysia's A3 rating to positive from
stable. 
    Stocks in Vietnam ended a tad higher after falling in
early hours of trading while the Singapore index edged
down 0.3 percent amid weakness in global shares. 
  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.33        410.60       -0.80
 Singapore          3184.23       3192.08       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.69       1807.16       -0.47
 Bangkok            1404.81       1412.44       -0.54
 Jakarta            4350.79       4398.34       -1.08
 Manila             6155.34       6267.85       -1.80
 Ho Chi Minh         505.52        504.71       +0.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.33        424.10       -3.95
 Singapore          3184.23       3167.08       +0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.69       1688.95       +6.50
 Bangkok            1404.81       1391.93       +0.93
 Jakarta            4350.79       4316.69       +0.79
 Manila             6155.34       5812.73       +5.89
 Ho Chi Minh         505.52        413.73      +22.19
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         184,427,500          215,454,382      
 Kuala Lumpur      191,696,300          117,681,903      
 
 Bangkok             7,516,245            7,458,425      
 Jakarta         3,003,496,500        3,431,063,083    
 Manila                 95,949               78,676    
 Ho Chi Minh           107,162               74,129

