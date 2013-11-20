SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends rising streak; Philippines extends losses

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly ended lower on Wednesday, with the typhoon-struck Philippines extending losses to a two-month low while Indonesia ended two sessions of gains as state-owned banks were hit by plans for lower dividend payouts. The Philippine main index fell for a third session, down 1.8 percent at 6,155.34, the lowest close since Sept. 13, amid selling in shares of typhoon-hit firms such as Energy Development Corp. Jakarta's Composite Index slid 1.1 percent, coming off a one-week closing high hit in the previous session, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 197,240 million rupiah ($17 million). Shares of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia were down 2.2 percent while Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 1.9 percent, underperforming the broader banking index which fell 1.1 percent. A local newspaper reported that Indonesia's ministry of state-owned enterprise has proposed dividend payout ratios for state-owned banks in 2013 at 20-25 percent, lower than the previous level of 30 percent, according to Bahana Securities research report. Thai stocks eased 0.5 percent to a one-week closing low, erasing some earlier losses, as a Constitutional Court ruling to stop the government amending the constitution was seen easing political tension. Malaysia edged down 0.5 percent, bouncing off its intra-day low after rating agency Moody's Investor Service changed the outlook for Malaysia's A3 rating to positive from stable. Stocks in Vietnam ended a tad higher after falling in early hours of trading while the Singapore index edged down 0.3 percent amid weakness in global shares. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.33 410.60 -0.80 Singapore 3184.23 3192.08 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1798.69 1807.16 -0.47 Bangkok 1404.81 1412.44 -0.54 Jakarta 4350.79 4398.34 -1.08 Manila 6155.34 6267.85 -1.80 Ho Chi Minh 505.52 504.71 +0.16 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.33 424.10 -3.95 Singapore 3184.23 3167.08 +0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1798.69 1688.95 +6.50 Bangkok 1404.81 1391.93 +0.93 Jakarta 4350.79 4316.69 +0.79 Manila 6155.34 5812.73 +5.89 Ho Chi Minh 505.52 413.73 +22.19 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 184,427,500 215,454,382 Kuala Lumpur 191,696,300 117,681,903 Bangkok 7,516,245 7,458,425 Jakarta 3,003,496,500 3,431,063,083 Manila 95,949 78,676 Ho Chi Minh 107,162 74,129