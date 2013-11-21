SE Asia Stocks-Extend slides; Thai stocks lead

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at stimulus tapering spurred a new round of selling, sending Indonesian and Thai shares to more than a week low and the Philippines over two-month lows. Jakarta's Composite Index slid 0.8 percent, extending Wednesday's 1 percent loss, to the lowest level since Nov. 13, and reversing its gain so far this year. Profit-taking hit shares such as Harum Energy which lost 2.7 percent, the second-biggest percentage loser. The stock has risen 32 percent since October, outperforming the broader index which posted a modest loss for the same period. Thai SET index dropped 1.2 percent, hovering around its lowest since Nov. 11. The selloff this week due to domestic political uncertainties erased all its gain this year, with the benchmark now posting a year-to-date loss of 0.3 percent. Brokers expect more downside in the market in the near term as the verdict of Thai constitutional court on Wednesday failed to restore political stability and triggered more foreign selling of Thai stocks. "Net selling by both foreign and local funds yesterday reflected a lack of confidence in the government stability," strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a report. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra suffered a blow on Wednesday when a court knocked back a constitutional amendment that could have strengthened her party's legislative grip, a ruling that could cool tension that was close to boiling over. Shares of builders, including Ch Karnchang and Italian Thai Development, were among losers, as a petition on the legality of the 2 trillion baht ($63.2 billion) borrowing bill has been filed with the Constitutional Court. The Philippine main index was down 0.8 percent at 6,108.39, the lowest since Sept. 13. It has fallen nearly 4 percent since last week due to the impact of the super Typhoon Haiyan. Singapore's index edged down 0.5 percent as fears about the looming QE tapering outweighed its strong third quarter GDP numbers. Malaysia traded 0.4 percent lower as Asian stocks stumbled after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting hinted at stimulus tapering. Among weak spots, shares of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd shed as much as 2 percent after reporting a 77.5 percent drop in third-quarter earnings. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0538 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 402.32 407.24 -1.21 Singapore 3168.41 3184.23 -0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1791.87 1798.69 -0.38 Bangkok 1387.93 1404.81 -1.20 Jakarta 4315.66 4350.79 -0.81 Manila 6108.39 6155.34 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 508.67 505.52 +0.62