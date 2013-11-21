FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down on stimulus concerns; Thai index at 11-wk low
November 21, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on stimulus concerns; Thai index at 11-wk low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks faltered
on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at stimulus
tapering further derailed battered emerging markets, with the
Thai benchmark ending near an 11-week low after late sell-offs
in large-cap firms.
    The Thai SET index fell for a third session, down
2.1 percent at 1,375.86, the lowest close since Sept. 6, erasing
all its gains so far this year. It has now turned to a
year-to-date loss of 1.2 percent, Asia's third-worst performer.
    The exchange saw heavy selling in large-cap banks including
Kasikornbank Pcl, Bangkok Bank Pcl and Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl, each ending down around 4 percent.
    Shares of builders underperformed due to a petition on the
legality of the $63.2 billion borrowing bill. Shares of Italian
Thai Development slipped 6.5 percent after it said it
no longer had concession rights in Myanmar's Dawei special
economic zone. 
    Broader trading volume was relatively light amid domestic
political uncertainty.
    "The QE fears led to selling in the region today. More
selling of Thai stocks could be due to the uncertainty about
domestic political issues and concerns about earnings of Thai
firms," said CIMB strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul in Bangkok.
    Foreign investors sold a net 2 billion baht ($63.15 million)
on Thursday, after withdrawing a net $841 million in November to
Wednesday, reversing a net purchase of $38 million in October,
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
    The index has fallen almost 5 percent month-to-date, making
it Southeast Asia's second-worst after typhoon-struck
Philippines, which dropped around 7 percent during the same
period.
    Most share markets, including Singapore, Malaysia
, Indonesia and the Philippines, posted
modest losses, on late bargain hunting.
    Foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 172
million ringgit ($54.03 million) and offloaded Indonesian shares
worth a net 525,678 million rupiah ($45.09 million), Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data showed. 
    In Singapore, the Straits Times Index closed down
0.4 percent, trimming some early losses, underpinned by its
strong third-quarter GDP numbers. 
    Among gainers, shares of the biggest firm by value Singapore
Telecommunication rose 0.5 percent, recouping early
losses.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.81        407.24       -1.33
 Singapore          3172.38       3184.23       -0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.65       1798.69       -0.22
 Bangkok            1375.86       1404.81       -2.06
 Jakarta            4326.21       4350.79       -0.56
 Manila             6122.89       6155.34       -0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         503.54        505.52       -0.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.81        424.10       -5.26
 Singapore          3172.38       3167.08       +0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.65       1688.95       +6.26
 Bangkok            1375.86       1391.93       -1.15
 Jakarta            4326.21       4316.69       +0.22
 Manila             6122.89       5812.73       +5.34
 Ho Chi Minh         503.54        413.73      +21.71
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         275,688,100          215,854,152      
 Kuala Lumpur      141,063,400          121,490,700      
 
 Bangkok             7,098,698            7,495,583      
 Jakarta         2,479,265,500        3,440,891,383    
 Manila                104,120               79,163    
 Ho Chi Minh           173,935               75,554

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
