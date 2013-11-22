FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks see worst weekly drop in nearly 2 months
November 22, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks see worst weekly drop in nearly 2 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thai stocks closed at a 11-week
low on Friday, on concerns over domestic political uncertainty
while other Southeast Asian markets recouped some early losses
in thin trade amid caution about the prospect of a stimulus cut
in the U.S.
    The Thai SET index fell for a fourth day, down 1.2
percent at 1,359.07, the lowest close since Sept. 6. It lost 4.3
percent on the week, its worst weekly fall since Sept. 27 and a
year-to-date loss of 2.4 percent, making it Asia's third worst
performer.
    Foreign investors sold a net 2.4 billion baht ($75.48
million) on Friday, taking their net withdrawal so far this
month to $983 million.
    Regional indexes came off intraday lows amid late rebounds
in regional large-cap shares such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust
Co., DBS Group Holdings, CIMB Group Holdings
 and Semen Indonesia.
    The Philippine stock market, plagued by concerns about the
impact of Typhoon Haiyan, finished down 0.6 percent on the day
and ended the week 4.1 percent lower, its biggest weekly loss
since Aug. 23.
    The region saw mixed performances on the week, with
Singapore down 0.9 percent, reversing the gain on the
previous week, and Indonesia falling 0.4 percent, a
second week of losses.
    Stocks in Malaysia gained 0.3 percent on the week
after three weeks of falls while Vietnam rose 0.9
percent, a third week of gains.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.03        401.81       +0.44
 Singapore          3172.85       3172.38       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.52       1794.65       -0.01
 Bangkok            1359.07       1375.86       -1.22
 Jakarta            4317.96       4326.21       -0.19
 Manila             6084.84       6122.89       -0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         505.64        503.54       +0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.03        424.10       -5.68
 Singapore          3172.85       3167.08       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.52       1688.95       +6.25
 Bangkok            1359.07       1391.93       -2.36
 Jakarta            4317.96       4316.69       +0.03
 Manila             6084.84       5812.73       +4.68
 Ho Chi Minh         505.64        413.73      +22.21
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         169,080,600          218,707,598      
 Kuala Lumpur      108,735,100          122,453,107      
 
 Bangkok             5,834,261            7,500,508      
 Jakarta         2,550,912,500        3,420,476,567    
 Manila                 62,996               80,783    
 Ho Chi Minh           106,375               79,135

