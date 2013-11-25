FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Philippine shares close at 11-week lows
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Philippine shares close at 11-week lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell for a fifth
straight session to an 11-week closing low as outflows continued
amid political protests, and the Typhoon-struck Philippines
suffered loss for a sixth session, while most Southeast Asian
stocks saw modest gains in line with Asia on Monday.
  
    Thai SET index closed down 0.5 percent at 1,352.86,
the lowest since Sept. 6, taking its year-to-date loss to 2.8
percent, Asia's third worst.
    Foreign investors withdrew a net 1.5 billion baht ($47
million), adding to their net selling of $983 million so far
this month to Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
 
    The benchmark bounced off a day's low of 1,345.02 helped by
some technical-led buying in large cap banks led by shares of
Siam Commercial Bank.
    Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker
Phillip Securities expected the market weakness to continue in
the near term, with key support for the SET seen around 1,320, 
a downside of 10 percent from its high in early October.
    The Thai baht fell against the dollar on Monday to
its lowest for nearly 11 weeks. 
    The Philippine main index underperformed in the
region, closing down 1.3 percent at 6,004.26, an 11-week closing
low. Shares of conglomerate GT Capital Holdings 
dropped 5.7 percent, the biggest percentage loser.
    Foreign outflows weighed on share markets across the region,
including Indonesia's 2,341 million rupiah ($200,200),
Malaysia's 109 million ringgit ($33.9 million) and Phillipine
517 million peso ($11.8 million), Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   399.07        400.07       -0.25
 Singapore          3180.65       3172.85       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.97       1794.52       +0.19
 Bangkok            1352.86       1359.07       -0.46
 Jakarta            4334.80       4317.96       +0.39
 Manila             6004.26       6084.84       -1.32
 Ho Chi Minh         506.46        505.64       +0.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   399.07        424.10       -5.90
 Singapore          3180.65       3167.08       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.97       1688.95       +6.45
 Bangkok            1352.86       1391.93       -2.81
 Jakarta            4334.80       4316.69       +0.42
 Manila             6004.26       5812.73       +3.30
 Ho Chi Minh         506.46        413.73      +22.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         179,843,100          217,214,445      
 Kuala Lumpur      122,102,400          122,821,777      
 
 Bangkok             5,100,596            7,421,220      
 Jakarta         2,571,409,000        3,384,285,017    
 Manila                 52,600               80,163    
 Ho Chi Minh            97,383               80,897

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.