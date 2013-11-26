SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks bounce off 11-wk lows; political tensions remain

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose in a thin market on Tuesday as bargain hunting emerged after five straight sessions of losses, while Indonesian shares underperformed in the region on selling in consumer stocks. The Thai key SET index was up 0.7 percent at midday, regaining some of its recent lost ground and rebounding from the 11-week closing low of the previous session. Shares of telecoms operator Advanced Info Service jumped 2.7 percent, the biggest percentage gainers on the large cap SET50 index, amid buying by long-term equity funds and retirement mutual funds, active towards the end of the year. Tourism stocks were broadly weak, weighed down by the political impact on business. Shares of carrier Thai Airways International Pcl were down 0.6 percent and Airports of Thailand Pcl was 0.3 percent lower. Trading volume in the morning session dropped to 37 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions on concerns over anti-government protests and the parliamentary censure debate. "Political heat looks set to rise further both inside and outside parliament as the censure debate against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Interior Minister Charupong Ruangsuwan starts today," broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report. Foreign investors have offloaded Thai shares worth a net $1 billion so far this month, more than erasing two successive months of net buying worth a combined $337 million and taking their net withdrawal to $4.5 billion year to date, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai index has dropped nearly 6 percent this month, taking its loss this year to around 2 percent, the third worst performing bourse in Asia. The political tensions took a toll across Thai assets. According to the Thai Bond Market Association data, foreign selling of Thai bonds was a net $1.8 billion in the month to Nov. 22, after two straight months of net buying. The baht bounced from an 11-week low on suspected intervention by the Thai central bank. The Thai currency lost as much as 0.4 percent in early trade to 32.090 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, on selling from offshore funds. In Jakarta, the key index dropped 1 percent to near a two-week low. Shares of Unilever Indonesia and Indofood Suksess Makmur were among the top percentage losers. The Philippine main index was down 0.5 percent, hovering around an 11-week low, with shares of JG Summit Holdings down 4.3 percent after the launch of a share placement. Singapore was nearly flat after a gain in the previous session, Malaysia inched slightly higher after a modest rise on Monday and Vietnam rose 0.5 percent, extending gains from Monday and Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0532 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.71 399.23 -0.13 Singapore 3181.27 3180.65 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1801.23 1797.97 +0.18 Bangkok 1362.31 1352.86 +0.70 Jakarta 4290.36 4334.80 -1.03 Manila 5971.37 6004.26 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 508.96 506.46 +0.49