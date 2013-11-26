FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; Indonesia falls 2 pct
November 26, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; Indonesia falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged higher on
Tuesday, rebounding from an 11-week closing low hit in the
previous session amid domestic-led buying while Indonesian
stocks lost more than 2 percent as the fall in the rupiah
rattled sentiment.
    Thai SET index closed up 0.4 percent after the 5.1
percent drop over past five sessions, helped by buying in large
caps such as Advanced Info Service by retirement
mutual funds and long-term equity funds, traders said.
    Domestic institutions and retail investors were net buyers
of Thai shares worth a net 9.3 billion baht ($290.81 million),
countering the selling of the same amount by foreign investors,
according to stock exchange data.
    Domestic political tensions have led to foreign outflows of
about $1 billion in the month to Monday.
 
    Nearly 3,000 anti-government protesters massed in front of
Thailand's Interior Ministry on Tuesday, intensifying pressure
on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a day after they stormed
compounds of two other ministries. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 2.3 percent to
4,235.26, the lowest since Sept. 9, with late selloffs as the
currency fell near a psychological level, Jakarta-based John
Teja director of broker Ciptadana Securities said.
    "The key trigger is the rupiah weakness. The big picture of
the market was still a concern about the economic backdrop and
the prospect of higher interest rates," John said.
    The rupiah lost up to 0.5 percent to 11,785 per
dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt
payments and repatriation, traders said. 
    Selling in Indonesian stocks was heavy with the large-caps
 index down 3.2 percent, with shares of coal miner Bumi
Resources plunging 15.2 percent, the biggest
percentage loser.
    The Philippine main index pared early falls, ending
up 0.4 percent, Singapore edged down 0.2 percent after
a gain in the previous session, Malaysia inched slightly
higher after a modest rise on Monday and Vietnam rose 0.5
percent, extending gains from Monday and Friday. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   397.81        399.23       -0.36
 Singapore          3173.51       3180.65       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.13       1797.97       +0.01
 Bangkok            1358.69       1352.86       +0.43
 Jakarta            4235.26       4334.80       -2.30
 Manila             6025.37       6004.26       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         509.16        506.46       +0.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   397.81        424.10       -6.20
 Singapore          3173.51       3167.08       +0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.13       1688.95       +6.46
 Bangkok            1358.69       1391.93       -2.39
 Jakarta            4235.26       4316.69       -1.89
 Manila             6025.37       5812.73       +3.66
 Ho Chi Minh         509.16        413.73      +23.07
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         299,990,500          217,327,635      
 Kuala Lumpur      186,416,300          123,415,680      
 
 Bangkok             7,084,038            7,329,374      
 Jakarta         5,213,520,000        3,336,684,133    
 Manila                 83,376               80,163    
 Ho Chi Minh            93,482               82,863

