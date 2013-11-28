FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat amid political risk; Indonesia at 11-week low
November 28, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat amid political risk; Indonesia at 11-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks ended a two-day
winning streak and fell on Thursday as investors cashed in quick
gains amid political uncertainty and weak economic data, while
Indonesian shares failed to hold on to earlier gains to end at
11-week closing lows on a weak rupiah.
    Thai SET index finished down 1 percent, climbing at
one point to a one-week high as positive U.S. economic data
buoyed sentiment in Asia, luring buyers of the battered Thai
stocks.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production slipped
2.2 percent, trimming some of the 3.5 percent rise over past two
days. Tourism stocks were broadly weak, led by hotelier Central
Plaza Hotel, amid anti-government protests in Bangkok.
    Thailand's embattled Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
breezed through a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday
as confusion emerged over the goals of an anti-government
protest movement massing at government offices. 
    Thai factory output shrank more than expected in October,
adding to a string of weak data that prompted the central bank
to unexpectedly cut interest rates to support the economy as
mounting political tension dents confidence. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at
4,233.92, the lowest close since Sept. 9, as the rupiah hit the
12,000 per dollar psychological support level on Thursday for
the first time in nearly five years. 
    Stocks in the Philippines climbed 1.92 percent, while
Singapore and Malaysia both edged up about 0.5
percent as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.43 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   397.39        397.89       -0.13
 Singapore          3186.37       3172.06       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.60       1798.46       +0.51
 Bangkok            1359.45       1373.11       -0.99
 Jakarta            4233.93       4251.49       -0.41
 Manila             6169.96       6053.87       +1.92
 Ho Chi Minh         507.71        508.43       -0.14
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   397.39        424.10       -6.30
 Singapore          3186.37       3167.08       +0.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.60       1688.95       +7.03
 Bangkok            1359.45       1391.93       -2.33
 Jakarta            4233.93       4316.69       -1.92
 Manila             6169.96       5812.73       +6.15
 Ho Chi Minh         507.71        413.73      +22.72
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         139,233,700          224,252,032      
 Kuala Lumpur       73,856,200          128,238,647      
 
 Bangkok             6,735,941            7,186,282      
 Jakarta         2,856,379,500        3,360,319,983    
 Manila                 60,465               79,368    
 Ho Chi Minh            82,129               85,391

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
