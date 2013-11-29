FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines underperform in November
November 29, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines underperform in November

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose
on Friday, with the Thai SET index climbing almost 1
percent as a weaker baht lifted shares of exporters, but still
suffered its worst monthly loss since August amid rising
political tensions and fund outflows.
    The SET index closed up 0.9 percent, rebounding from its
day-low, led by a 6.8 percent jump in shares of electronic
component exporter Delta Electronics Thailand and a
3.6 percent rise in shares of food exporter Charoen Pokphand
Foods.
    The baht has been among the under-performers in
Asia in November with a 3.1 percent loss as political tensions
caused foreign investors to sell Thai assets. 
    It ended the month 5 percent lower, among under-performers
in the region. Foreign investors offloaded $1.47 billion worth
of Thai shares in the month to Nov. 28, reversing their combined
net buying of $337 million in the previous two months, Thomson
Reuters data showed.  
    About 1,500 anti-government protesters forced their way into
the compound of Thailand's army headquarters on Friday, the
latest escalation in a city-wide demonstration seeking to topple
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. 
    Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the political
uncertainty could dent the economy in the fourth quarter and
that full-year GDP growth would be lower than 3 percent.
    He said the economy could expand 4 percent next year, thanks
to government spending.
    "The 4 percent growth is possible but we should all help to
reach that target," Kittirat told reporters.
    Stocks in Indonesia gained 0.5 percent, rebounding
from early losses and trimming its monthly fall to 5.6 percent,
still the biggest since August. The Philippines was up
0.6 percent on the day, ending the month 5.7 percent lower.
    Singapore fell 0.3 percent on the day and ended 1.1
percent lower on the month. Malaysia and Vietnam 
outperformed on the month, up 0.3 percent and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   398.70        397.83       +0.22
 Singapore          3176.35       3186.37       -0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1812.72       1807.60       +0.28
 Bangkok            1371.13       1359.45       +0.86
 Jakarta            4256.44       4233.93       +0.53
 Manila             6208.82       6169.96       +0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         507.78        507.71       +0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   398.70        424.10       -5.99
 Singapore          3176.35       3167.08       +0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1812.72       1688.95       +7.33
 Bangkok            1371.13       1391.93       -1.49
 Jakarta            4256.44       4316.69       -1.40
 Manila             6208.82       5812.73       +6.81
 Ho Chi Minh         507.78        413.73      +22.73
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         224,993,100          222,647,667      
 Kuala Lumpur      109,757,200          126,231,747      
 
 Bangkok             5,344,547            7,047,994      
 Jakarta         2,730,447,000        3,373,568,533    
 Manila                 75,838               79,242    
 Ho Chi Minh           101,245               85,992

