SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after China factory data; Thailand recoups losses
December 2, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after China factory data; Thailand recoups losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday,
led by Indonesia on a series of positive data, while other
markets gained after China's factory data showed steady growth
in November and Thailand recouped its early losses.
    Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent to a
one-week high, led by financials after optimistic economic data
including a less-then-expected pick up in inflation and a
surprise trade surplus in October.,
 
    "Inflation, remaining under control, gives positive
sentiment for property sector," Jakarta-based Trimegah
Securities said in an investor note. 
    "In addition the... trade balance which is much higher than
expected gives very positive sentiment for the property,
construction and banking sector." 
    China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum
in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of
expansion eased slightly from October, a private survey showed
on Monday, keeping intact expectations that the economy is on a
stabilizing path in the last quarter of the year.
 
    Thailand's SET index, which tumbled more than 1.1
percent in the early trade, recovered to end 0.2 percent firmer
after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said she would "open
every door" to find a peaceful solution to the on-going
political crisis.
    Political tension, however, persisted with the Thai Police
using rubber bullets against protesters seeking to topple
Shinawatra's government. 
    The Philippines' broader index ended 0.2 percent
firmer at a near two-week high, while Singapore's Straits Times
Index gained 0.4 percent to its highest close since
Nov. 19.
    Malaysia's broader index and Vietnam's benchmark VN
Index closed up 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.87        399.07       +0.70
 Singapore          3188.76       3176.35       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.15       1812.72       +0.30
 Bangkok            1374.26       1371.13       +0.23
 Jakarta            4321.98       4256.44       +1.54
 Manila             6223.37       6208.82       +0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         508.53        507.10       +0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.87        424.10       -5.24
 Singapore          3188.76       3167.08       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.15       1688.95       +7.65
 Bangkok            1374.26       1391.93       -1.27
 Jakarta            4321.98       4316.69       +0.12
 Manila             6223.37       5812.73       +7.06
 Ho Chi Minh         508.53        413.73      +22.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
