March 25, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares rebound; Philippine weak wary of rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks recouped early
losses and ended 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday after late buying
in energy shares and selected large caps, but market breadth
remained weak due to rising political risks.
    Gains in shares of the country's top three firms by market
cap -- PTT, PTT Exploration and Production,
and Siam Commercial Bank -- helped lift the broader SET
index.
    Institutional investors were buying shares with the quarter
nearing an end but players in most parts were cautious, brokers
said.
    Anti-government demonstrators in Thailand resumed street
protests this week after lying low for weeks, piling pressure on
increasingly beleaguered Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who
is expected to face impeachment within days. 
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower as shares in
Asia were in a defensive mode amid uncertainty
over Ukraine and the global economy. 
    The Philippine index fell 1 percent to its lowest
close since Feb. 26 ahead of the central bank meeting on
interest rate. Banking shares were broadly weak, led by a 3.5
percent drop in Bank of the Philippine Islands.
    The Philippine central bank is expected to keep its policy
rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, but
hawkish comments from the governor have reinforced views
interest rates may be raised as early as in the second quarter.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.08        401.62       -0.13
 Singapore          3104.17       3111.83       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1837.17       1833.85       +0.18
 Bangkok            1354.01       1349.90       +0.30
 Jakarta            4703.09       4720.42       -0.37
 Manila             6336.34       6400.67       -1.01
 Ho Chi Minh         601.85        607.55       -0.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   401.08        388.37       +3.27
 Singapore          3104.17       3167.43       -2.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1837.17       1866.96       -1.60
 Bangkok            1354.01       1298.71       +4.26
 Jakarta            4703.09       4274.18      +10.03
 Manila             6336.34       5889.83       +7.58
 Ho Chi Minh         601.85        504.63      +19.27
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

