SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia above 2-week peak after Feb trade surplus
#Asia
April 1, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia above 2-week peak after Feb trade surplus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped 2.2
percent on Tuesday, outperforming others in Southeast Asia, as a
better-than-expected monthly trade surplus bolstered sentiment,
boosting demand for cyclical stocks, including banking and
consumer shares.
    Heavy buying in shares of Bank Mandiri, Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International 
sent the benchmark Jakarta's Composite Index to 4,873.93
at the close, the highest since March 17.
    Indonesia's trade balance reverted to a $790 million surplus
in February, from a $440 million deficit in January, in a sign
the economy is making progress in managing its current-account
deficit. 
    Thai shares finished up 0.8 percent at 1,387.48, the
highest close since Nov. 20, helped by selective buying in
banking shares such as Kasikornbank in anticipation
of strong earnings for the quarter ended March 31.
    The market was nearly flat in early trade due to losses in
large caps such as Siam Cement and Shin Corp
 which traded ex dividend.
    Political situation remained tense after an anti-government
demonstrator was shot dead and four others injured on Tuesday,
when unidentified gunmen fired on a Bangkok protest march, the
first fatality of the political conflict in several weeks.
 
    Southeast Asian bourses noted inflows on the first trading
day of April, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data.
    Indonesia posted a net foreign buying of 1.87 trillion
rupiah ($164 million), the Philippines reported 277
million peso ($6.18 million) of net inflows and Malaysia 
brought in 24.89 million ringgit of net inflows ($7.62 million).
    
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.51        409.08       +0.84
 Singapore          3198.52       3188.62       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.76       1849.21       -0.08
 Bangkok            1387.48       1376.26       +0.82
 Jakarta            4873.93       4768.28       +2.22
 Manila             6514.72       6428.71       +1.34
 Ho Chi Minh         583.85        591.57       -1.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.51        388.37       +6.22
 Singapore          3198.52       3167.43       +0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.76       1866.96       -1.03
 Bangkok            1387.48       1298.71       +6.84
 Jakarta            4873.93       4274.18      +14.03
 Manila             6514.72       5889.83      +10.61
 Ho Chi Minh         583.85        504.63      +15.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 44.8450 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 11360.0000 Indonesian rupiah)
($1 = 3.2655 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
