SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia above 2-week peak after Feb trade surplus

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped 2.2 percent on Tuesday, outperforming others in Southeast Asia, as a better-than-expected monthly trade surplus bolstered sentiment, boosting demand for cyclical stocks, including banking and consumer shares. Heavy buying in shares of Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International sent the benchmark Jakarta's Composite Index to 4,873.93 at the close, the highest since March 17. Indonesia's trade balance reverted to a $790 million surplus in February, from a $440 million deficit in January, in a sign the economy is making progress in managing its current-account deficit. Thai shares finished up 0.8 percent at 1,387.48, the highest close since Nov. 20, helped by selective buying in banking shares such as Kasikornbank in anticipation of strong earnings for the quarter ended March 31. The market was nearly flat in early trade due to losses in large caps such as Siam Cement and Shin Corp which traded ex dividend. Political situation remained tense after an anti-government demonstrator was shot dead and four others injured on Tuesday, when unidentified gunmen fired on a Bangkok protest march, the first fatality of the political conflict in several weeks. Southeast Asian bourses noted inflows on the first trading day of April, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. Indonesia posted a net foreign buying of 1.87 trillion rupiah ($164 million), the Philippines reported 277 million peso ($6.18 million) of net inflows and Malaysia brought in 24.89 million ringgit of net inflows ($7.62 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.51 409.08 +0.84 Singapore 3198.52 3188.62 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1847.76 1849.21 -0.08 Bangkok 1387.48 1376.26 +0.82 Jakarta 4873.93 4768.28 +2.22 Manila 6514.72 6428.71 +1.34 Ho Chi Minh 583.85 591.57 -1.31 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.51 388.37 +6.22 Singapore 3198.52 3167.43 +0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1847.76 1866.96 -1.03 Bangkok 1387.48 1298.71 +6.84 Jakarta 4873.93 4274.18 +14.03 Manila 6514.72 5889.83 +10.61 Ho Chi Minh 583.85 504.63 +15.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 44.8450 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 11360.0000 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = 3.2655 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)