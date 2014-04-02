FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine outperforms amid inflows
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine outperforms amid inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares scaled their
five-month peaks on Wednesday after gains in large caps and
foreign fund inflows while shares in political crisis-hit
Thailand eked out further gains to a near 1,400 mark helped by
selective buying in banking stocks.
    The Philippine main index closed up 1.1 percent at
6,587.72, the highest since Oct. 30. Shares of Megaworld Corp
, Ayala Corp and Univeral Robina Corp 
were top three percentage gainers on the benchmark.
    The exchange posted net inflows for a sixth consecutive
session, with foreign investors buying a net 1.4 billion pesos
($31.26 million). 
    The rally came ahead of March inflation data due out on
Friday, which analysts said the annual inflation may have
quickened slightly in the month and the central bank is expected
to take further policy tightening measures, perhaps as early as
next month. 
    Thai index rose 0.7 percent, taking its gain in four
sessions since March 28 to 3.0 percent. Siam Commercial Bank
 and Kasikornbank were among the
outperformers in part due to hopes about their quarterly
earnings results.
    Brokers said technical indicators were supportive to the
market but political risks remained, denting the growth prospect
on the domestic economy and corporate earnings. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, investors bought battered plantation stocks
such as PPB Group as palm oil futures rebounded from
recent falls. 
    Stocks in Indonesia pared midsession gains while 
Singapore fell for the first time in six sessions amid
selling in rallying telecoms firms Singapore Telecommunications
 and Telkom Indonesia.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.65        412.46       +0.29
 Singapore          3192.78       3198.52       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.00       1847.76       +0.23
 Bangkok            1396.62       1387.48       +0.66
 Jakarta            4870.21       4873.93       -0.08
 Manila             6587.72       6514.72       +1.12
 Ho Chi Minh         581.67        583.85       -0.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.65        388.37       +6.51
 Singapore          3192.78       3167.43       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.00       1866.96       +0.80
 Bangkok            1396.62       1298.71       +7.54
 Jakarta            4870.21       4274.18      +13.94
 Manila             6587.72       5889.83      +11.85
 Ho Chi Minh         581.67        504.63      +15.27
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  
 ($1 = 44.7900 Philippine Pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.