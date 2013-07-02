FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand, Vietnam up, Philippine rally pause
#Asia
July 2, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand, Vietnam up, Philippine rally pause

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore, Thailand
and Vietnam rose on Tuesday, following other Asian markets after
signs of an improvement in global economy, but shares in the
Philippines retreated ending their four-day winning streak.
    Thai SET index, Southeast Asia's best performer, was
up 1 percent at 1,467.78 on resuming trade after three-day
weekend. It surged 6.7 percent last week, with brokers
attributing the rise to short-covering and quarter-end buying.
    Index heavyweight banks such as Kasikornbank Pcl 
and Bangkok Bank Pcl advanced and were among the
actively traded stocks on Tuesday as investors bought shares
again ahead of the second-quarter reporting season due later
this month.    
    "We expect the SET Index to rise moderately on the back of
foreign equity inflows. Foreign investors came back in a big way
on June 27-28 which is a good sign for this week," strategist
Rakpong Chaisuparakul at KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    "At least in the short term, the firm momentum of the U.S.
economy and improving signs in Japanese sentiment could more
than offset the drop in China's economic activity," he said.
    Thailand and most share markets saw light activity, with
trading volume for Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia each falling
to around a third of a full-day average over the past 30
sessions.
    Investors bought property shares in Singapore such as Global
Logistic Properties Ltd after the central bank
introduced borrowing limit rules for buyers, while dairy firm
Vinamilk outperformed in Vietnam on news that
its products can now be sold in the United States.
  
    The Philippine index was down 1.2 percent, after over
12 percent gain in four sessions as investors sold one of
Southeast Asia's outperformers.
    On the year, Philippine index was still up 10.9 percent,
Southeast Asia's second best after Vietnam's 18.4 percent.
    Elsewhere, Malaysia edged down 0.2 percent after
four sessions of gains while Indonesia fell 0.8 percent,
extending Monday's loss after the World Bank lowered its
forecast for economic growth in Indonesia this year.
 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.79        430.16       +0.38
 Singapore          3179.85       3140.93       +1.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.81       1775.14       -0.24
 Bangkok            1467.78       1451.90       +1.09
 Jakarta            4740.28       4777.45       -0.78
 Manila             6448.18       6526.62       -1.20
 Ho Chi Minh         489.84        480.04       +2.04

