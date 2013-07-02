SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand, Vietnam up, Philippine rally pause

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam rose on Tuesday, following other Asian markets after signs of an improvement in global economy, but shares in the Philippines retreated ending their four-day winning streak. Thai SET index, Southeast Asia's best performer, was up 1 percent at 1,467.78 on resuming trade after three-day weekend. It surged 6.7 percent last week, with brokers attributing the rise to short-covering and quarter-end buying. Index heavyweight banks such as Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl advanced and were among the actively traded stocks on Tuesday as investors bought shares again ahead of the second-quarter reporting season due later this month. "We expect the SET Index to rise moderately on the back of foreign equity inflows. Foreign investors came back in a big way on June 27-28 which is a good sign for this week," strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul at KGI Securities wrote in a report. "At least in the short term, the firm momentum of the U.S. economy and improving signs in Japanese sentiment could more than offset the drop in China's economic activity," he said. Thailand and most share markets saw light activity, with trading volume for Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia each falling to around a third of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Investors bought property shares in Singapore such as Global Logistic Properties Ltd after the central bank introduced borrowing limit rules for buyers, while dairy firm Vinamilk outperformed in Vietnam on news that its products can now be sold in the United States. The Philippine index was down 1.2 percent, after over 12 percent gain in four sessions as investors sold one of Southeast Asia's outperformers. On the year, Philippine index was still up 10.9 percent, Southeast Asia's second best after Vietnam's 18.4 percent. Elsewhere, Malaysia edged down 0.2 percent after four sessions of gains while Indonesia fell 0.8 percent, extending Monday's loss after the World Bank lowered its forecast for economic growth in Indonesia this year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.79 430.16 +0.38 Singapore 3179.85 3140.93 +1.24 Kuala Lumpur 1770.81 1775.14 -0.24 Bangkok 1467.78 1451.90 +1.09 Jakarta 4740.28 4777.45 -0.78 Manila 6448.18 6526.62 -1.20 Ho Chi Minh 489.84 480.04 +2.04