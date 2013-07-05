SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia poised for loss on week

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Friday as signs of easier policies ahead by central banks in the UK and Europe prompted investors to again build up holdings in riskier assets in the emerging region. Thai stocks were among the outperformers, with the benchmark SET index up 0.8 percent at 1,441.95 by the midday trading break, recouping some of the 2.3 percent loss sustained in the last two trading sessions. However, market participants still kept to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report, with trading volume in Thai stocks less than a third of the full-day average over past 30 sessions, similar to others in the region. "Any upside gain will still be limited as most investors are slowing investments to wait for a clearer investment outlook and awaiting the U.S. employment number to be announced tonight," strategists of Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. Short-covering boosted large-caps such as Kasikornbank Pcl , a short selling target on Thursday, according to broker Bualuang Securities. Kasikornbank shares were up 2 percent after Thursday's 3.2 percent drop. Buying appeared selective across the region, with large-caps such as Philippine SM Investments Corp, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia among those actively traded. In Indonesia, Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.35 percent at 4,597.79. It ended Thursday up 0.1 percent, rebounding after falling 5.1 percent in the last three sessions. A foreign sell-off in Indonesian shares this week gave away most of last week's gains, with the index poised for a weekly loss of more than 4 percent after last week's 6.7 percent gain. Bahana Securities said investors should buy defensive names including telecoms firm Telekomunikasi and energy firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk amid expectations Bank Indonesia would raise interest rates next week. "We like the defensive nature of PGAS, TLKM which are classified under the utilities with stable cash flows, decent dividend yields, strong balance sheets and dominant market positions while immune to interest rate increases in the short term," the broker said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0714 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.60 423.62 +0.47 Singapore 3173.15 3147.12 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1774.98 1771.34 +0.21 Bangkok 1441.95 1430.88 +0.77 Jakarta 4608.12 4581.93 +0.57 Manila 6498.15 6464.26 +0.52 Ho Chi Minh 485.66 487.22 -0.32