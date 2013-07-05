FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia poised for loss on week
July 5, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia poised for loss on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Friday as signs of easier policies ahead by
central banks in the UK and Europe prompted investors to again
build up holdings in riskier assets in the emerging region.
    Thai stocks were among the outperformers, with the benchmark
SET index up 0.8 percent at 1,441.95 by the midday
trading break, recouping some of the 2.3 percent loss sustained
in the last two trading sessions.
    However, market participants still kept to the sidelines
ahead of a U.S. jobs report, with trading volume in Thai stocks
less than a third of the full-day average over past 30 sessions,
similar to others in the region. 
    "Any upside gain will still be limited as most investors are
slowing investments to wait for a clearer investment outlook and
awaiting the U.S. employment number to be announced tonight,"
strategists of Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report.
    Short-covering boosted large-caps such as Kasikornbank Pcl
, a short selling target on Thursday, according to
broker Bualuang Securities. Kasikornbank shares were up 2
percent after Thursday's 3.2 percent drop.
    Buying appeared selective across the region, with large-caps
such as Philippine SM Investments Corp, Singapore's DBS
Group Holdings Ltd and Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia among those actively traded.
    In Indonesia, Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.35
percent at 4,597.79. It ended Thursday up 0.1 percent,
rebounding after falling 5.1 percent in the last three sessions.
    A foreign sell-off in Indonesian shares this week gave away
most of last week's gains, with the index poised for a weekly
loss of more than 4 percent after last week's 6.7 percent gain.
    Bahana Securities said investors should buy defensive names
including telecoms firm Telekomunikasi and energy firm PT
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk amid expectations Bank
Indonesia would raise interest rates next week. 
    "We like the defensive nature of PGAS, TLKM which are
classified under the utilities with stable cash flows, decent
dividend yields, strong balance sheets and dominant market
positions while immune to interest rate increases in the short
term," the broker said.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0714 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.60        423.62       +0.47
 Singapore          3173.15       3147.12       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.98       1771.34       +0.21
 Bangkok            1441.95       1430.88       +0.77
 Jakarta            4608.12       4581.93       +0.57
 Manila             6498.15       6464.26       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         485.66        487.22       -0.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
