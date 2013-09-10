FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most near 3-week highs on global economy outlook
September 10, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most near 3-week highs on global economy outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets traded
firmer on Tuesday, with several near their three-week highs as
the global economic outlook looked better after China's upbeat
exports data and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on
Syria. 
    Expectations that the U.S. central bank would delay or be
less aggressive in tapering its monthly bond purchases after
disappointing U.S. job data also helped boost sentiment. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index, which lost 2.9 percent
last week, was up 1.8 percent as of 0622 GMT at its highest
since Aug. 19. It rose nearly 3 percent in the previous session.
    Banks led the gains with Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk PT
 rising 8.6 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero
Tbk PT up 5.6 percent.     
    Indonesian stocks were expected to continue their gains on
Tuesday, said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based
MNC Securities. 
    "But investors should remain disciplined and vigilant," he
said, referring to the risks of foreign inflows into stocks,
fall in the rupiah, a possible tapering of the U.S.
stimulus programme and a military attack on Syria. 
    Positive sentiment for the rupiah after data on
Friday showed gains in foreign exchange reserves was also
helping stocks, analysts said. 
    The Philippines' main stock index was up 1.8 percent
at a two-week high, while the Thai stock index rose 1.1
percent to 1,399.41, its highest level since Aug. 19, led by
gains in banking shares.
    Foreign buying in Thai stocks boosted sentiment, while
receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria also helped,
said Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at Bangkok-based
broker Phillip Securities. 
    "Foreigners have been buying and we see the resistance level
between 1,410 and 1,420," she said referring to the index. 
    Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.4 percent
to a near three week high, while stock indices in Malaysia
 gained 0.9 percent to a three-week high. 
    Vietnam's main stock index was up 0.6 percent at
midday as investors snapped up cheap blue-chip equities
following a slump in the index's biggest firms in the previous
session. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0622 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.43        389.93       +1.41
 Singapore          3100.81       3088.20       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1762.47       1747.03       +0.88
 Bangkok            1399.41       1384.31       +1.09
 Jakarta            4267.13       4191.26       +1.81
 Manila             6107.61       5997.04       +1.84
 Ho Chi Minh         473.08        470.16       +0.62
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

