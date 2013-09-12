SE Asia Stocks-Edge up; Investors await key Fed meeting

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher in early trade on Thursday on an improved global outlook after upbeat data from China, but investors awaited cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week on the future of its stimulus programme. All regional markets, except Malaysia and Singapore, moved sideways in early trade after posting strong gains so far this week. By 0657 GMT, Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.4 percent led by banks, Thailand's main stock index was up 0.3 percent, while Malaysia gained 0.1 percent. "All are awaiting the Fed meeting next week and Thai market has been moving sideways," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at Bangkok-based broker Phillip Securities. "Foreigners are still on the buying side in Thai market." The Federal Open Market Committee meets next Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to begin scaling back its monthly asset-buying programme. Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data prompted many to believe the reduction will be modest. The Thai bourse saw net foreign inflows of $131.65 million in the last four straight sessions through Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed, while Malaysia had $171.65 million during the same period, data from the country's bourse showed. Indonesian stocks, which rose 7.6 percent in three straight sessions through Tuesday, were steady ahead of a monetary policy announcement later in the day while the rupiah fell as much as 1.6 percent to a near 4-1/2-year low. The region's markets have mostly gained this week on improving global economic outlook due to China's stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria. Hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases after disappointing U.S. job data also helped boost sentiment. Manila's main stock index was down 0.2 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.1 percent in low-volume trade as investors largely kept to the sidelines ahead of re-jigs of the portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), traders said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0657 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.93 398.98 +0.24 Singapore 3121.91 3108.19 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1770.11 1768.48 +0.09 Bangkok 1415.38 1411.18 +0.30 Jakarta 4348.15 4349.42 -0.03 Manila 6202.91 6214.90 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 476.95 476.40 +0.12 ($1 = 31.9800 Thai baht) ($1 = 3.2635 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Sunil Nair)