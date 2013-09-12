FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Edge up; Investors await key Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 12, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Edge up; Investors await key Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher in early trade on Thursday on an improved global outlook
after upbeat data from China, but investors awaited cues from a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week on the future of its
stimulus programme. 
    All regional markets, except Malaysia and Singapore, moved
sideways in early trade after posting strong gains so far this
week. 
    By 0657 GMT, Singapore's Straits Times index was up
0.4 percent led by banks, Thailand's main stock index 
was up 0.3 percent, while Malaysia gained 0.1 percent. 
    "All are awaiting the Fed meeting next week and Thai market
has been moving sideways," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior
strategist at Bangkok-based broker Phillip Securities.  
"Foreigners are still on the buying side in Thai market."
    The Federal Open Market Committee meets next Tuesday and
Wednesday and is widely expected to begin scaling back its
monthly asset-buying programme. Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs
data prompted many to believe the reduction will be modest.
    The Thai bourse saw net foreign inflows of $131.65 million 
in the last four straight sessions through Wednesday, Thomson
Reuters data showed, while Malaysia had $171.65 million during
the same period, data from the country's bourse showed. 
    Indonesian stocks, which rose 7.6 percent in three straight
sessions through Tuesday, were steady ahead of a monetary policy
announcement later in the day while the rupiah fell as
much as 1.6 percent to a near 4-1/2-year low. 
    The region's markets have mostly gained this week on
improving global economic outlook due to China's
stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat
exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on
Syria. 
    Hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less
aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases after
disappointing U.S. job data also helped boost sentiment.
    Manila's main stock index was down 0.2 percent. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.1 percent in
low-volume trade as investors largely kept to the sidelines
ahead of re-jigs of the portfolios of exchange-traded funds
(ETFs), traders said.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0657 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   399.93        398.98       +0.24
 Singapore          3121.91       3108.19       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.11       1768.48       +0.09
 Bangkok            1415.38       1411.18       +0.30
 Jakarta            4348.15       4349.42       -0.03
 Manila             6202.91       6214.90       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         476.95        476.40       +0.12
 ($1 = 31.9800 Thai baht)
($1 = 3.2635 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.