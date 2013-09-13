FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Jakarta up after surprise rate hike, Fed eyed
September 13, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Jakarta up after surprise rate hike, Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks edged higher in early
trade on Friday, a day after the country's central bank raised
interest rates, while other markets traded sideways as a looming
stimulus cut at next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting weighed
on risky assets. 
    At 0653 GMT, Jakarta's Composite Index was trading
0.2 percent higher after Bank Indonesia hiked interest rates in
a surprise move on Thursday and revised down the country's
economic growth forecast for this year. 
    All regional markets except Vietnam are heading for a weekly
gain as they had jumped early in the week on improving global
economic outlook due to China's stronger-than-expected
industrial output data following upbeat exports numbers, and
receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria.
    The region is more focused on the Fed's two-day policy
meeting that ends on Sept. 18, which could reverse foreign
inflows into the risky assets of the region. 
    The Fed is expected to reduce its $85-billion-a-month
bond-buying programme at the meeting. But weaker-than-expected
data recently, including August jobs growth and consumer
spending and durable goods orders in July, deepened the
uncertainty about the extent of the reduction.
    "If the Fed announcement is tightening, that will lead to
further foreign outflow from the region," said Song Seng Wun, an
economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. 
    Fear in Asian financial markets of what the Fed might do may
have been greatly exaggerated, judging by how little foreign
investment that entered Asia during the past four years has left
so far in anticipation of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
 
    Thailand's main stock index was up 0.2 percent,
while Vietnam was up 0.1 percent in thin trade amid weak
buying appetite among investors. 
    Bucking the trend, Manila's main stock index was down
1.1 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index edged down
0.2 percent from its near three-week high, and Malaysia 
was trading 0.4 percent weaker from the previous session's more
than three-week high.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0653 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   397.44        399.44       -0.50
 Singapore          3113.72       3121.08       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1765.90       1772.40       -0.37
 Bangkok            1401.05       1397.90       +0.23
 Jakarta            4365.87       4356.61       +0.21
 Manila             6130.65       6195.61       -1.05
 Ho Chi Minh         476.01        475.52       +0.09
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
